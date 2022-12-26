As spring arrived the region began to revel in the warmer temperatures. There were some rising concerns on the horizon, but plenty of good news, too.
April
Inflation’s pinch began showing up in a big way for food banks, which were hit with the double-whammy of increasing prices and increasing need. Costs at Feed My People were up 25% year to year.
Stephanie Hirsch arrived in Eau Claire for her first day as the new city manager. She spent part of it in a jury pool.
Cecil Berlin, a Korean War veteran, finally received his diploma from Osseo-Fairchild.
Born to Shine’s prom celebrated a night to remember for special needs teens.
Incumbents mostly held on to their seats on area school boards, but there were new faces on the Eau Claire City Council and with the county supervisors.
The Pablo Group announced plans for a new hotel near the County Materials Complex.
Isaak Mohamed was elected to the Barron City Council. The win is thought to make him the first Somali-born elected official in Wisconsin.
Bird flu was found in Barron County. The virus, which is lethal to birds, was a major concern for poultry farmers.
A dozen empty train cars derailed in Altoona.
Eau Claire announced expansion of Fire Station No. 6 on Golf Road on the city’s south side.
Gas prices eased a bit, but remained exceptionally high.
UW-Stout professor Mary Spaeth taught Ukranian students, even as the war launched two months earlier by Russia ground on.
Eau Claire announced plans for a new skate park in Boyd Park.
Sherman Elementary students found a new vending machine in school. Rather than giving snacks or soda, the machine sold books.
Chippewa Falls officials said the cost of repairing or replacing the community pool was too high, raising the possibility that the 2022 season would be the last with a public swimming pool.
Ary Krejchi was finally thriving. At 2 ½, he had already undergone a liver transplant to save his life, but was doing well.
Chippewa Falls began consideration of a $2 million fall referendum.
Home sales, which had defied gravity in the Chippewa Valley area for years, began falling.
Eau Claire’s virtual school continued growing, even after students returned to classrooms.
Warmer weather helped as Stanley residents continued their community’s recovery from a rare December tornado four months prior.
A California man was identified as the source of a threat against the Eau Claire school board.
OSHA fined American Phoenix after completing its investigation into an employee’s death.
Lily Peters’ murder shocked the region. The 10-year-old was found near a trail in Chippewa Falls. A young juvenile faces charges in her killing.
UW-Stout gymnasts saw a fundraiser they started for Ukraine aid go viral, with teams from across the country taking the idea and running with it.
Construction finally began on the long-anticipated County Materials Complex, which will give several UW-Eau Claire sports teams a new home.
Jim Maier’s expertise in barbecue landed him a tasty role as a judge at the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.
The Eau Claire Marathon was back on the streets after a COVID hiatus.
May
Plans arose to annex the new Country Jam site into Eau Claire.
A damp, cool spring was a drag on many people, but made for a great maple syrup season.
Protests around the country, including in the Chippewa Valley, followed the leak of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn abortion rights.
Chippewa Falls families spoke out strongly against plans to close the community’s public swimming pool at the end of the summer season.
The emerald ash borer, a pest that has wrought havoc across much of the nation, took its toll locally with a cumulative 7,000 ash trees removed to prevent its spread.
Eau Claire residents began voting on how to spend some $300,000 in funding with Empower Eau Claire.
An Eau Claire doctor, Yuliya Perepelitsa, worked in Poland to help Ukranian refugees fleeing Russian attacks on their country.
Landfill negotiations continued after a contentious few months.
Storms left hundreds of trees down in the region as spring severe weather arrived.
Concerns continued about the bacteria levels in Lake Altoona.
Farm Technology Days checked out potential 2024 host sites in Chippewa County. A decision was announced in December.
A Chetek mobile home park received installation of a new storm shelter.
Two people were charged after a bomb threat was made against a UWEC dorm.
Nestlé increased production in Eau Claire as a baby formula shortage gripped the nation.
Menomonie Market, which merged with Just Local Foods in 2021, announced plans for a new store in Eau Claire.
Raleigh Nayes died the day after he received the Congressional Gold Medal for his service in World War II.
A formal proposal for a bottling plant in Eau Claire reached the city council. Public opposition quickly mounted.
Mike Jordan announced his departure from the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce, an organization he had served for 25 years.
Wisconsin suspended former Eau Claire District Attorney Gary King’s law license.
A new effort to formally honor World War II nurses was inspired by a Glenwood City woman.
June
The Blue Angels delighted residents with an appearance at the Chippewa Valley Airshow. Rehearsal flights provided many with a thrill even if they couldn’t attend the air show itself.
Progress was finally made in negotiations about the Seven Mile Landfill’s planned expansion.
Eau Claire schools began discussing a potential fall referendum.
Former district attorney Gary King finally responded to a months-old federal lawsuit.
A judge reinstated an Augusta City Council member after a dispute over whether his resignation was legally binding.
Regional tourism saw a strong recovery after a couple depressed years during the peak of the COVID pandemic.
Volunteers bought new equipment to scan and mal Lake Eau Claire, part of an effort to address sedimentation in the lake.
CVTC partnered with the University of Wisconsin system for Associate of Arts degrees.
Local gas prices spiked to an all-time record.
The company behind a proposed bottling plant in Eau Claire shelved the proposal amid widespread public opposition.
More than 700 participants in Badger Boys State arrived in Eau Claire for the 2022 session at UWEC.
A huge classic car collection in Fountain City drew national interest when it was announced they would go up for auction.
Regis baseball clinched a state championship, a feat duplicated in the fall by the school’s football team.
A new healthcare training institute opened in Chippewa Falls as a national shortage of workers made qualified employees harder to find.
Starlink, a satellite-based internet company, impressed officials and customers during a trial run in Eau Claire County.
Menomonie students excelled and made the FBLA national competition.
Home sales took another dip, definitively ending what had been a red-hot market.
A new film took a look back at the impact of Uniroyal on Eau Claire, and of the company’s closure.
Longtime Leader-Telegram reporter Eric Lindquist retired after 40 years telling the region’s stories.
UW-Stout’s library was honored for its donations of some 500,000 books to an organization that helps institutions in Africa acquire books.
Amazon opened a distribution site in Eau Claire.
A Chippewa County gun range closed. Neighbors said stray bullets were a concern.
A Durand site once planned for a power plant became part of a nature conservancy, preserving its wild state.