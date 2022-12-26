As spring arrived the region began to revel in the warmer temperatures. There were some rising concerns on the horizon, but plenty of good news, too.

April

Korean War veteran Cecil Berlin of the town of Washington holds an Osseo-Fairchild High School T-shirt at a ceremony in April, presenting him with an honorary diploma from the school district. Looking on, from left, are school board member Gerald Bodway and superintendent Lori Whelan.
Train derailment

A train derailed in April near the intersection of Bartlett Avenue and Sunday Drive in Altoona.
Jon and Serena Krejchi of Eau Claire play recently with their 2½-year-old son, Ary, who they adopted a year ago from India. Ary’s health has improved dramatically since having a liver transplant last September at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
Lily Peters

Volunteer Scott Harrison of Eau Claire helped clean up the nearly 100 downed trees between holes 12 and 13 at Whitetail Golf Course in Colfax in May. Strong storms, including at least one confirmed tornado, struck the area the previous the night before.
The F/A-18 Super Hornet Blue Angels Jet Team practiced on Thursday for the upcoming Chippewa Valley Airshow this weekend.
The more than 100 classic and collector cars amassed by Elmer and Bernadette Duellman of Fountain City over 60 years represent only a fraction of the huge collection headed for auction Sept. 14-17.