As summer arrived people were ready to enjoy the season. Several events in northwestern Wisconsin saw record crowds, and COVID faded as deaths dropped to new pandemic lows.

July

A giant graphic of a Kubb set’s king introduced visitors to the main playing field in Eau Claire at this year’s national championships.
Library employee Jerissa Koenig sorted books at the newly remodeled L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire on Thursday.
Alisha Wendlandt of Bloomer shot a video of her two daughters spinning on the Zero Gravity ride at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair in Chippewa Falls on Wednesday night. The fair runs through Sunday.
Crews cut through the east half of the Cobban Bridge from the cement piers before it fell into the Chippewa River on Tuesday.
Hundreds of bees swarm 3D-printed honeycomb that Ted Simpson dreamed up and Joe Vydrzal, a Chippewa Valley Technical College mechanical design instructor, designed and printed in the College’s prototyping lab. (Contributed photo)
A runner competes at the 2022 Buckshot Run on Saturday at Carson Park.
A baby zebra, born on Sep. 11, ate hay alongside her mother Monday at Irvine Park Zoo in Chippewa Falls. Parks director John Jimenez said the zebras are likely to leave the park at the end of the month, because they can’t handle the cooler nights here.