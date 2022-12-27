As summer arrived people were ready to enjoy the season. Several events in northwestern Wisconsin saw record crowds, and COVID faded as deaths dropped to new pandemic lows.
July
Chippewa Falls schools received $170,000 from the district’s booster club.
Members of the Chippewa Falls school board rejected a request to ban a book from its curriculum. It was the second time it had rejected the request from the same parent.
Mayo Hospitals and Clinics announced the Luther Apartments would close.
COVID continued to be a concern, but attention faded as deaths hit a new low.
Eau Claire officials looked at increasing spending by a large amount to monitor PFAS chemicals in the city’s wells.
The nation’s Kubb championship, held each summer in Eau Claire, hit 15 years.
SkyWest, which previously announced it would end service in Eau Claire, reduced its scheduled flights.
Lily Knopps, 5, celebrated bringing home a national dance title. It was a sweet win as a serious arm injury had threatened her ability to continue competitive dance.
The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library announced it would return to its downtown home in the fall, after renovations were complete.
City leaders decided to put a referendum on the ballot for Eau Claire voters, seeking money for public safety positions.
New mobile units for an area company began resurrecting house calls for rural residents in need of health care.
Customers in Eau Claire complained about significant delays in trash pickup, an issue that affected multiple companies.
After years of drawn-out negotiations, progress began raising hopes of an agreement with neighbors about the landfill’s planned expansion.
Trial for the federal suit against Gary King was set for 2023.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair welcomed about 100,000 visitors, just shy of the all-time record. Rock Fest officials said they did hit a new record.
Eau Claire’s RDA signed a deal for the final development of land at the Phoenix Park area, completing revitalization work in what was once a badly blighted location.
Eau Claire earned high marks for livability in a national survey.
A St. Paul man was charged after making threats against a family he believed was involved in the death of Lily Peters.
The Chippewa Falls Senior Center added a fitness room for members.
Tests confirmed PFAS contamination at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
The Wisconsin Logging Museum and the Chippewa Valley Museum, longtime neighbors at Carson Park, announced a merger.
Wisconsin Sen. Janet Bewley was involved in a fatal crash in northern Wisconsin. It was later found the driver who was killed was moving at speeds of nearly 100 mph moments before hitting Bewley.
Several large retailers sued Eau Claire over their tax bills. The move has become routine as the businesses seek lower property tax assessments.
Suzanne Becker was named as the new head at Feed My People in Eau Claire.
A carnival worker who had been at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair was arrested and charged with sexual assault against an underage girl he met at the fair.
Two Chippewa Falls agriculture educators were honored for their work, recognition they thought would go to more experienced instructors.
August
The family of Martin Treptow received his Purple Heart, earned in World War I.
Beverly Wickstrom took to the bench as Eau Claire County’s newest judge.
Strong storms knocked out power for many in the region.
The Cobban Bridge, which had been the focus of preservation efforts, was finally demolished after a buyer could not be found.
Grants for UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout aimed to help the universities support students who had aged out of the state’s foster care system.
The Northern Wisconsin State Fair, fresh off near-record attendance, broke ground for an expansion.
Colten Treu appealed his conviction in a horrific crash that killed members of a Girl Scout troop who were picking up litter along a highway. His appeal was later rejected.
A new trash hauler announced plans to begin service in Eau Claire.
Business and education leaders in Eau Claire met to discuss how best to retain students who received their degrees in the area, then departed for their careers.
A local beekeeper and CVTC partnered in an experiment to see whether 3-D printed honeycombs would allow bees to produce more honey.
The U.S. Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship roared into Carson Park.
Menomonie Market put plans for a new store in Eau Claire up for a membership vote.
Eau Claire school leaders finalized their plans for a November referendum.
Low income families received a new option for help with the Tuition Promise program, which was geared toward helping students receive degrees.
Eau Claire County’s road projects slowed their pace in response to soaring inflation, which ate into budgets.
A handful of dignitaries got a sneak peek at the Eau Claire Children’s Museum, which was well into construction of a new home.
Menomonie’s Emmitt Baker won his age bracket in a national contest to find the best mullets in the country.
Robotic meal delivery arrived on the UWEC campus.
Parking meters began disappearing in Eau Claire as the city began working toward conversion to a new, app-based system.
Chippewa Falls schools met with parents to discuss safety plans. Such meetings were more common nationally after the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas took place near the conclusion of the prior school year.
Stanley was sued by an applicant who said he was denied a position with the city due to age discrimination, and said he had the records to prove it.
The S-Bridge in Eau Claire was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Concerns grew about the safety of election workers as anger over false claims of fraud in 2020 continued.
September
The first classes were held at CVTC’s new Transport Education Center and the Energy Service Education Center.
Mayo brought an end to labor and delivery services at its Menomonie and Barron locations.
The Buckshot Run returned to Eau Claire streets.
Demolition of the Cobban Bridge was completed.
Chippewa County reduced Friday hours at the courthouse, a bid to both control costs and retain employees.
UWEC began demolition of old dorms for the planned science building. The state has approved half of the funding, but the remainder remains unapproved.
A conservative organization sued Eau Claire schools over the district’s policies regarding transgender students.
UW-Eau Claire was named one of the top U.S. universities by Forbes.
Area orchards opened as the year’s apple crop ripened to perfection.
Opening of the new transit hub in Eau Claire was delayed amid ongoing discussions about the planned apartments for the site.
Sheriff Ron Cramer, a longtime figure in the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, died. Officials later confirmed he died by suicide, putting a spotlight on mental health for law enforcement.
Leinenkugel’s joined a multi-brewery effort to honor veterans of the Gulf War.
Benches in Chippewa Falls were dedicated in memory of Lily Peters.
Chippewa Falls’ annual Oktoberfest announced the event’s royalty.
More long-term parking was added for people using Sun Country’s flights at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. While the airline flies less frequently in the Midwest than its predecessor, it offers seasonal flights to warm locations.
Irvine Park welcomed a new resident: a baby zebra.
Eau Claire Academy closed after 55 years.
The Redevelopment Authority in Eau Claire began looking for new sites where it could play a role.
Veterans groups worked to raise money and awareness to address veteran suicide prevention efforts.
Area bus companies struggled to find drivers to handle transporting students.
Hayden Frey resigned from the Chippewa Falls City Council after moving out of the city.
Narcan training at UW-Eau Claire and installation of emergency boxes aimed at addressing opioid addiction and preventing overdose deaths.
The University of Wisconsin Regents met in Eau Claire for the first time in several years. Local universities announced a dip in enrollment.
Trempealeau County continued a pilot program designed to donate deer meat from car strikes when it is possible to do so.
UWEC saw departure of a vice chancellor after a stormy tenure in office.
Authorities dropped the case against a California man they accused of making a bomb threat against the Eau Claire school board.
Tests showed Eau Claire’s water supply had safe levels of PFAs.