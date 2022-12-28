The final months of 2022 kept up a fast pace in the Chippewa Valley, with a long-awaited deal on expansion of the Seven Mile Landfill and changes in local entertainment making the headlines.

October

Oakwood Mall
102622_dr_Transit_1a

Construction on Eau Claire’s new Transit Transfer Center continues Tuesday in downtown Eau Claire. The ground-floor city bus center and two floors of parking are expected to be finished next year, but won’t open until apartments are built atop the structure.
110322_dr_Memorial_1a

Kevin Krenz and his son, Kallan, paused after placing flowers Wednesday at a memorial along Highway P, where on Nov. 3, 2018, Girl Scouts Jayna Kelley, Autumn Helgeson and Haylee Hickle, along with Hickle’s mother, Sara Jo Schneider, were killed. The 20-foot-tall memorial was placed at the site on Oct. 28. It is aluminum and weighs more than 1,000 pounds.
033022_dr_Highway_1a (copy)

Former state Sen. Dave Zien, left, is shown at a March event in Eau Claire. Zien and the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home Recreational Committee voted to send letters to state legislators and the governor’s office, asking that all proceeds from the sale of land in Chippewa Falls that is owned by the state go toward construction of another veterans home.
TURKEY TROTTING

Over 3000 participants decended upon downtown Eau Claire for the Festival Foods Turkey Trot that started in front of the YMCA.
Sun Country arrives in Eau Claire

Sun Country Airlines’ first regular flight to Eau Claire lands just after noon Thursday at Chippewa Valley Regional Airport.
Wintry scene

Wet, heavy snow clings to branches Thursday morning as the Chippewa Valley began to dig out of the latest winter storm. Eau Claire received about six inches of snow from the winter storm that swept through Wednesday night. Portions of northern Wisconsin got over a foot of snow, according to reports made to the National Weather Service.