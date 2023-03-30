MENOMONIE — Partnerships are integral to UW-Stout in fulfilling its polytechnic mission, and one of the university’s long-time partners was recently recognized by the UW-System Regents for their contributions.

Each year, the university collaborates with more than 700 industry partners, one of them being 3M. The Minnesota-based company was presented with the inaugural UW System Regents Business Partnership Award on Wednesday at 3M Menomonie.