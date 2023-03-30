MENOMONIE — Partnerships are integral to UW-Stout in fulfilling its polytechnic mission, and one of the university’s long-time partners was recently recognized by the UW-System Regents for their contributions.
Each year, the university collaborates with more than 700 industry partners, one of them being 3M. The Minnesota-based company was presented with the inaugural UW System Regents Business Partnership Award on Wednesday at 3M Menomonie.
According to UW System President Jay Rothman, Stout and 3M are doing important work together for the benefit of all Wisconsinites.
“Across the UW System, our universities are working closely with businesses in their regions to identify promising interns, collaborate on research, and generate the talent that meets workforce needs,” Rothman said.
3M Menomonie, 1425 Stokke Parkway, was chosen to receive the honor based on the impact of its collaboration on students, faculty and the community.
“We know how lucky we are to have an innovative and generous partner like 3M in Menomonie. We are very grateful for what they do in partnership with Stout and in support of our community,” Chancellor Katherine Frank said in presenting the award, which was accepted by 3M Site Director Janice Neitzel.
“3M is committed to improving lives around the world, and that begins in our local communities,” Neitzel said. “We are proud of our collaboration with UW-Stout on programs that help the next generation to succeed.”
For over 20 years, 3M has supported Stout academic programs and STEM programming, its students and graduates and the campus community as a whole in a variety of ways.
3M has attended Stout’s biannual Career Conferences, hiring an average of five co-op students and interns per year across eight company locations. Post graduation, many Blue Devils have found full-time employment there as well. In Menomonie alone, 3M employs 12 UW-Stout alumni, according to a university news release.
The multinational conglomerate also funds the CSTEMM 3M Scholarship which is awarded to eight students by the Stout University Foundation. Two $2,500 awards are given out in each of four programs: manufacturing engineering, computer networking and information technology, engineering technology, and fashion and retail.
The Menomonie plant has also provided lab equipment for youth camps and supported university building campaigns.
Looking ahead, 3M will once again partner with the university this fall as lead sponsor for a statewide innovation competition, Make 48, a 48-hour makers event at which teams build a prototype and make a business pitch to judges.
“We look forward to many more years of collaboration with 3M,” Frank said in a news release. “Professional collaboration is part of the work we do every day through our program advisory committees, robust co-op and internship programs, applied research and economic engagement efforts.”