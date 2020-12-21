Winner, Grades 6-8
I was just falling asleep when I felt the car pull into our driveway, but it wasn’t our driveway, was it?
We shouldn’t be home this early. Wait, where are we?
I knew this day would come, but I didn’t want it to be so soon. So I just sit there silently, denying the obvious. But she still asks it.
“Where are we?” my sister asks.
Mom just says, “Pop has to pick something up.”
My dad, pop, was working with a construction company at the time, so there was a chance she was telling the truth, but we all knew she wasn’t. We didn’t ask any more questions because we all knew what was happening.
About thirty minutes later my dad came out and signaled to my mom to come. I thought going to sleep would help, so I curled up my coat and put it against the window to use as a pillow.
Immediately I realized that was a mistake, as it was late December and the car was off.
My mom came out and told us that we could get out of the car and come inside.
I got out, waiting for the inevitable. We walked up to the door and opened it.
When I walked into the house, and looked back at our parents, they said, “Welcome home!”
I almost started crying, I didn’t know this was a good thing. The only thing I saw it as was an end. An end to our old life, a comfy life, a happy life. An end to our memories, the ones that I never ever wanted to forget.
I just sat down. I didn’t want to accept that this was happening. I didn’t want to deal with my emotions. My throat started hurting as I swallowed my feelings. It hurt so badly that I couldn’t talk.
My mom looked at me and said, “It’s okay, this is a good thing.”
And with those words, I couldn’t take it. I started balling. I didn’t understand, and honestly, I didn’t want to understand. With every word they said I got more scared of the end.
When I finally stopped crying enough that I could speak, I got up and started walking around the house. Even through all this, I still wanted to see my new room. Because if you can’t stop the end, why not accept it?
I got to the living room, it was old, but it seemed cozy.
I looked around until I saw it. A huge Christmas tree.
I didn’t thank my parents, or be grateful for this huge new house.
No, I cried, even more than before, because I saw it as a symbol. A symbol that meant that I could never ever go back.
But now I know, I realize the crucial mistake that I made.
For it was a symbol, but it was one of hope, love, and a new beginning. Because isn’t that what Christmas is about? Love.
So make sure you realize that. Have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.