Winner, Grades 1-3
The time I went to grandma and grandpa’s house for Christmas was the most exciting one ever.
I saw my cousins from London. We played a lot of pillow fights and it was one of the best times ever.
We broke something though, but it got cleaned up.
After that we just watched TV.
When we had to go to bed, my mom said Santa might come and the next morning I saw that he did!
I got lots of interesting things like a pony, a doll, and two little toy animals in a sucker toy.
Then after we spent a few more days there, we made our way back home!
Now that sounds like a pretty interesting holiday memory!