Bergine Haakenson, a former professor at UW-Eau Claire, retired 14 years ago. She has resided at St. John’s Apartments in Eau Claire for about a year and has enjoyed making new friends.
“It is like a microcosm of a city because we’re all different people with different experiences and different ideas, but we live in the same building,” Haakenson said. “We have to be kind to one another and help one another, and we do.”
That camaraderie has made COVID-19 easier and more difficult to handle, since Haakenson occasionally sees friendly faces to talk to from a safe distance, but the coronavirus has resulted in the cancellation of group activities. The preventative measures appear to have worked so far, as Haakenson said she does not know of any resident who tested positive for COVID-19.
Haakenson spoke with the Leader-Telegram about how she now spends her days, creativity and her post-quarantine plans.
The interview has been edited and condensed.
What’s a typical day like for you now?
My typical day, once these restrictions have come, was what I dreamed of having when I was teaching. I would teach at the university until about 3 o’clock in the afternoon and then I would run home and teach piano lessons until 7:30 or 8 p.m., and I just dreamed of the time where I wouldn’t be so scheduled. So I do pretty much what I want to do now. I wake up early but I don’t always get up, because I might be reading a book. I just get up and I get the paper and do the crossword puzzle while my cat sits on my lap … There are few demands on me, which is fine ... Isolation is not the worst thing. I’m quite impatient with people who are protesting. I understand the impact on the economy, but when I see a woman protesting and holding up a sign that she needs a haircut, I think, “Oh, a haircut?” We’re all going to look bad when we’re done with this. So what? It’s temporary. If we get the disease, it might be permanent.
Can (St. John’s) residents interact in person?
We do, but we have to maintain six feet (of distance) … I used to see a lot of people in the hall when I was getting my mail, and I don’t see a lot of people here now. But I spend a lot of time on the phone; that’s part of my day, too. I talk to my children and grandchildren and my extended family … But it’s not like seeing them … Last week I dropped off something at my daughter’s house. She lives close, and I arranged to put it on the porch because I knew I couldn’t go in, because they’re in isolation too. I saw my grandson through the door, and I hit my low. I thought, “This is terrible.” I can’t get close to him, and how unnatural is this? But I got over it because it’s what we have to do.
Did you come to that realization pretty quickly?
I think I did. I’m old enough to remember the polio epidemic (of the 1950s), and we had informal distancing then. During what my mother called “polio season,” which was the end of summer, we couldn’t go anyplace where there were a lot of people. We could never go to the State Fair in Milwaukee, we could never go to the swimming pool … I’ve been through something like this, so yeah I think right away I thought, “That’s what I have to do.” I don’t like it, but it’s the only thing we can do right now.
What’s been the most challenging aspect?
Not seeing the people I want to see. I always find something to do. I’m not bored; I read a lot and I write. I always find something to do, but I do miss contact with people. I think that’s probably everybody’s answer. And I miss going to the grocery store casually. It’s a big production now, because I wear my mask and I wipe down the cart and it’s not any fun anymore … I worry about the people who are working in those businesses. I’m concerned about that, and I’m concerned that things might open up too soon. I understand the impact on the economy, but I don’t think it’s time to open everything up … It bothers me very much that some politicians said that old people should be willing to die to help the economy and help the young people. Of course I don’t like that. I don’t think I would’ve liked that when I was young.
One of my challenges is not turning on the news, because it seems depressing, but sometimes I just can’t help myself, and I have to look and see what’s going on, but I try to resist that ... If I don’t watch the news, I’ll have less anxiety, but I think that’s something that has increased in everybody … I worry about the whole country, and I’m worried about the future for my grandchildren. How are we going to get out of this mess we’re in?
Do you have plans once social distancing restrictions are lifted?
I’m looking forward to throwing my masks away and seeing my family. When you get to an advanced age, it’s not certain how many years you’re going to have left with your family, and I want to have time with my family. I have two grandsons, and they used to come over here all the time and help me, and they can’t do that now. I have two daughters in town and two sons-in-law, and we get along really well and I miss them. Even though I talk to them, I want to see them.
I love to go to the movies and I can’t do that, so that’s one of the first things I’ll do … Go to concerts and be with people again … There are no options now. That’s what bothers me.
What type of writing are you doing?
I write poetry and fiction and personal essays. The easiest thing for me to write is fiction, because I grew up with storytellers, and it’s easy to tell a story. Poetry is more work; I go over and over and over it … I grew up also with people telling jokes in a big family. I think we have to laugh at ourselves; that’s really a good trait … It’s a release and it distances you from all the pain that’s present.
Are you writing stuff that incorporates coronavirus?
I take notes on some of the things that happen, but I don’t really put it into anything until I’ve been away from it long enough to get some perspective on it. If I wrote about it now, I couldn’t find the meaning that I would find later.
What type of art might come as a result of people being at home a lot more? More inward-looking stuff in the next few years?
I would hope that there would be inward-looking things and how we survive this, rather than just describing what happened. How our minds were working, and what we did to tolerate this whole new thing that nobody’s been through before. I hope that there’s some writing like that … I remember the Vietnam era, when there was a lot of protest music, and I wish we would have something like that.
What’s the value of art in a time like this? Why is it important?
I think it’s always important, but it’s some form of art that is almost like, it’s not an escape, but it’s being able to think on a different level, and to think from afar sometimes, think of the meaning of what’s happening … That’s what I thought when I started writing, is “This is another way of painting a picture of the world” or painting a picture of the way I see the world … For people to be whole and compassionate, we need art.