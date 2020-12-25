It was Christmas morning of 2013, and our whole family received the best present ever, except it was not the kind that came in wrapping paper. It was even better.
The day started off when my sisters and I came out of our room in matching pink and blue pajamas, to wake up our parents on Christmas morning.
My sisters and I raced down the steps as if we were running from a bear, while my parents without hurrying quietly walked down with their tan coffee mugs.
Then, we started to find our present piles in the living room.
As we opened the presents with red candy cane wrapping paper on them, my mom took many, many, pictures.
A few of the presents I remember getting were new brown fluffy boots, stuffed animals with accessories, and princess toys with different colorful designs of pink, purple and red.
“Brrrrring!” my mom’s phone rang, towards the end of us opening our presents.
My mom cautiously walked back up the steps and said, “Hello?”
After that, I couldn’t hear who she was talking to, or what she was talking about, because she walked away to her room.
Confused, my sisters and I kept on opening presents together with our dad, but we were still wondering who our mom was talking to.
Shortly after, my mom came out like she had just won the lottery, and had the most joyful smile on her face.
Freaking out, she told us, “Oh my goodness, girls, you’ll never believe what just happened!”
She told us that it was our Grandma who had called her, and that our aunt just had her baby boy, Jack, earlier that morning.
Cheerfully we finished opening our presents and started getting ready for our Christmas gatherings that day, and I knew it was pretty much the best Christmas ever, to have our cousin Jack be born on that day.
About three cold winter days later was when we got to see our new baby cousin for the first time. He was cute, and very small.
Christmas morning of 2013 was a Christmas I will never forget, and it was one of the best.
Every year I will remember Wednesday, December 25th, 2013, and there is no doubt about that.