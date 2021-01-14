EAU CLAIRE — Stella Pagonis recalled hearing that Bruce Willett, by then in his 80s, planned to remove the dock at his cabin in northern Wisconsin by himself. She asked why he didn’t want assistance, and Willett took a moment before responding, “I like to maintain my independence.”
For Pagonis, that example illustrated Willett: fit, self-reliant and able to gently express his opinion. When discussing Willett, current and former Eau Claire County Board supervisors described a sociable man who led with integrity, affection and showed respect to all.
Willett died last Friday in Madison at age 95. His full life included serving on the County Board, where he represented a portion of Eau Claire and the town of Washington, from 1994 to 2018, and being board chair from 2004 to 2008.
Patrick LaVelle met Willett on a racquetball court in the late 1980s. LaVelle was a County Board newcomer at the time, and a few years later, he was one of the people who encouraged Willett to run for a supervisor seat.
LaVelle, who was on the County Board until 2020, worked with Willett, whom he affectionately called “Pappy,” on many projects during the 20-plus years they shared as supervisors.
On a personal level, LaVelle enjoyed listening to Willett’s stories, and they became good friends over the years. LaVelle called Willett “the nicest guy I ever met.”
Pagonis shared similar sentiments. In addition to being trustworthy and charismatic, she said Willett was “the kindest, gentlest, most considerate person I’ve ever met.”
Supervisor Colleen Bates said Willett was an admirable man who dedicated a lifetime of service to many organizations, including the County Board.
“He was the most principled man I’ve ever known,” Bates said.
Bates got to know Willett when he joined the board and considered him a dear friend. They worked together on a few committees and had common interests like wanting to help disadvantaged people and appreciating the outdoors.
Willett’s calm, steady leadership on the County Board was crucial, and Bates said he aimed to unite people through shared understanding.
“He was always a gentle soul and … brought a sense of stability,” Bates said. “He was an individual who really and truly tried to look for the common thread that brought people together.”
Pagonis, a County Board supervisor, said Willett wanted to build consensus and excelled at turning his vision into reality.
“He was a very deep thinker,” Pagonis said. “He had strong opinions and he would work through, very methodically, the best way to have them come to fruition.”
Willett’s lasting impacts on the county included being at the forefront of alternatives to incarceration and advocating for environmental protections.
Bates remembered the clear, thorough letters Willett wrote sharing his views on difficult issues. Those letters led to her nicknaming him “wise sage.” Bates added that Willett was intelligent but did not hesitate to admit he made a mistake.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie agreed, saying he valued Willett’s honesty, selflessness and down-to-earth manner.
Wilkie appreciated Willett’s perspective as County Board chair of allowing supervisors to argue but not be argumentative.
“He remembered who he was and what he stood for,” Wilkie said. “We can all use that as an example of how we should function on a personal level and a County Board level.”
Willett was also a consummate outdoorsman who enjoyed spending time at his cabin, which LaVelle visited a few times. LaVelle said Willett was eminently likable and a fair, humble leader.
“He didn’t have an enemy in the world,” LaVelle said. “You couldn’t help but like him.”
Wilkie agreed.
“We were blessed in this county with his efforts,” Wilkie said. “He’s a good man by all measures who's going to be missed.”