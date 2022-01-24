Above: Jacob Hellman is photographed with his grandmother, Betty Hellmann, in 2005. Below: Betty recovered from her home in Germany prior to World War II a picture of Jacob’s great-grandfather, Salomon Lowensteiner, that had been ripped apart by Nazis.
MENOMONIE — Jacob Hellman knew many Holocaust survivors and descendants while growing up in the Baltimore area.
And he was one them.
Hellman, now a lecturer and professor of public speaking in UW-Stout’s English, philosophy and communication studies department, is a third-generation Holocaust survivor. He’ll be sharing his family’s experiences during a free presentation Wednesday at the university’s Memorial Student Center.
“We need to remember our roots as humans,” Hellman said in a UW-Stout news release. “In our lifetime, the Holocaust will pass out of living memory.
“We need to preserve the memory and as a human society need to keep it alive, or we are doomed to repeat it.”
Hellman will reflect on stories from his grandparents, Richard and Betty Hellmann, and his father, Stanley, who changed his last name to Hellman. The presentation will include stories about his grandparents and “the violence they witnessed as they fled their home and of their journey to the United States,” according to the release. The experiences also are documented in an article by Stanley Hellman, “Kristallnacht: A Family’s Saga,” available at tinyurl.com/bp6phv.
Richard and Betty initially fled their German home with other family members in 1938. After a series of trials and tribulations, they were able to leave the country in 1939. On Nov. 9, 1939, their ship docked in Hoboken, N.J. Richard and Betty had lived under the Nazi regime for 6½ years.
Hellman always knew his grandparents’ story, and as he grew older, he learned more details of their attempt to leave Germany prior to World War II. Growing up in the Baltimore area, where there is a large Jewish population, Helmman knew many Holocaust survivors and descendants who knew their own family’s stories.
But coming to the Midwest and teaching at a smaller Wisconsin university, he thought, “Maybe most UW-Stout students haven’t heard a Holocaust survivor story before.”
The date of Jacob Hellman’s presentation coincides with the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp and International Holocaust Remembrance Day, both of which are Thursday.
“My family’s story enriches UW-Stout’s story,” Jacob Hellman said. “I want to spread a message of tolerance to everyone and add to our university’s tapestry and diverse community.”