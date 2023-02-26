EAU CLAIRE — What you hold in your hands right now is a new beginning for the Eau Claire Leader-Telegram.
We announced this new format last week, and we’ve done our best to give people an idea of what it is. But we also know it’s hard to envision things without having something right in front of you. Well, here it is.
As we said last week, the changes are being driven because of the cost of newsprint. The price increases we’ve seen in the past several years are substantial, and left unaddressed would threaten our ability to continue publication. The scale meant asking subscribers and advertisers to bear the brunt of it wasn’t feasible, either.
This format will allow us to continue to bring you the pieces you have come to expect from us as we strive to tell the Chippewa Valley’s story. You’ll find familiar elements in the paper today, much as you would with the older format. They may look a little different from what you’re used to, but the same reporters are behind them.
Reaching this point has been a long journey. The first discussions on this go back more than a year, and it wasn’t until late 2022 that our senior management was comfortable setting a target date and forging ahead. We learned from the experience of sister papers that have made the same change, and we’re confident that people will come to embrace the approach.
We understand that change isn’t always easy. But we hope you understand the reasons behind this. Our goal is to ensure we can continue to tell this region’s stories for decades to come, and in this case it meant a big change.
As always, thanks for reading. We appreciate your support over the years, and we hope we can continue to serve you well.