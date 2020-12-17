EAU CLAIRE — At least 30 people from a variety of backgrounds should receive high-speed internet within the next few months as part of a pilot project in southeastern Eau Claire County.
The project will serve between 30 and 50 users from six groups decided by the Eau Claire County Broadband Committee during its meeting Thursday. The groups are: agriculture, telemedicine, telework, remote education, business and residential.
The project will be operated by the company SpaceX with the goal of bringing quality internet connections to underserved rural areas covered by SpaceX. The internet would come from SpaceX satellites orbiting about 340 miles above the earth.
In Eau Claire County, the coverage area should include the city of Augusta, the town of Bridge Creek south of Augusta and most of the township of Otter Creek. It also covers parts of Jackson and Trempealeau counties, but the committee will prioritize users in Eau Claire County.
The committee aims for eight or nine users from each of the six groups and to have users located evenly across the coverage area. The committee will also reach out to the Augusta and Osseo-Fairchild school districts to identify students in the SpaceX coverage area that could potentially be users.
Financial need will likely be a consideration for potential users, so people who may not otherwise be able to afford high-speed internet will have the chance to participate in the pilot project. That was one of the topics brought up during Tuesday’s Eau Claire County Board meeting before the County Board approved the project.
“It shouldn’t just be the people who can pay for it, because I think some of the people who need it the most may not be able to pay for it,” Supervisor Katherine Schneider said.
The Broadband Committee aims to begin the project by late February, but the official start date is undetermined as of now. Technical support would likely be handled primarily by SpaceX, since it is company equipment.
After the yearlong program is complete, County Information Systems Director Dave Hayden said SpaceX could extend the pilot program for another year or transition users to paying for SpaceX internet. Monthly service fees are about $100 per participant.
“(SpaceX) won’t cut people off from the service at the end of the pilot period,” Hayden said. “They will have the opportunity to continue the service.”
To fund the project, Eau Claire County is responsible for paying SpaceX $85,000 over 12 months, but some of that should be covered by a $25,000 grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. that is expected to be awarded to the Broadband Committee to pay for the equipment given to users.
The remaining $60,000 would go toward monthly service fees and be covered by the county and community fundraising. The county committed to pay $30,000 from its Information Systems budget. The other $30,000 would come from community donors.
Hayden said the county is “cautiously optimistic” it will meet its fundraising amount.
Luke Hanson, a Broadband Committee member and executive director for the Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp., said the EDC will donate $500 to the fundraising effort.
Lynn Thompson, a Broadband Committee member and president and CEO of Eau Claire Energy Cooperative, said the ECEC board has committed to donate $5,000.
Thompson said the board committed money because some of its members and employees live in that area and because it believes in expanding a vital service.
“Internet access is something that is critical to modern life, and this particular area is going to be really difficult to get anything else into; satellite may be our last best bet,” Thompson said.
Supervisor Don Mowry, Broadband Committee chair, agreed, saying internet access can help with economic development and real estate value. He also said the COVID-19 pandemic has clarified the need for high-speed internet for students and people working from home.
If the pilot project is deemed successful, it could result in an expansion of high-speed internet services around the area, Hayden said.
The project appears to be an exciting opportunity, but one that comes with many questions that need to be answered before it can begin.
Other business
Thomas Lange, vice president of information technology and chief information officer at Chippewa Valley Technical College, was appointed to the Broadband Committee.
The next Broadband Committee meeting is scheduled for Jan. 21.