What a show

A major geomagnetic storm put on quite the show for Wisconsin residents Sunday night. Stunning auroras were visible for a large portion of the state.

 Photo courtesy Eric Lindquist

EAU CLAIRE — Like so many activities these days, my Sunday night adventure started with a text.

At 10:15 p.m., my phone buzzed with a message from my daughter to my wife and me: “Any northern lights sightings by you guys?”