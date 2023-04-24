EAU CLAIRE — Like so many activities these days, my Sunday night adventure started with a text.
At 10:15 p.m., my phone buzzed with a message from my daughter to my wife and me: “Any northern lights sightings by you guys?”
Completely in the dark about the arrival of optimal conditions, I responded to Katie that I hadn’t heard anything about it. She explained that it was supposed to be a good night for aurora borealis activity but that it was cloudy near her apartment in Minneapolis.
A quick check of my weather app suggested it was cloudy in Eau Claire as well. Time for bed soon, I thought.
Still intrigued, however, I turned on the local TV news and heard the weather man mention that it could be an ideal night for aurora activity and that sky gazers might get lucky because the clouds were breaking up in parts of the region.
I looked out the window of my cozy home and saw a celestial sign: the twinkle of several stars. Maybe this dream was worth pursuing?
I broached the subject of possibly going on a Northern Lights scouting tour to my wife, Susan. She was out due to an early morning work commitment but encouraged me to take a shot.
“That’s what retirement is all about,” she said, referring to my 2022 retirement after decades as a Leader-Telegram reporter.
Having not seen aurora borealis in many years, I decided to follow her advice.
I hopped in my car and drove off into the chilly darkness. A novice at viewing and photographing the night sky despite recently being inspired by an enlightening show at the UW-Eau Claire planetarium, all I knew was that I needed to get someplace darker than the city of Eau Claire.
My first thought was the Highway 85 wayside next to the Chippewa River about 3 miles southwest of town. It’s a short drive and I am familiar with the turf, as it’s a frequent rest stop during bike rides on the Chippewa River State Trail.
Upon arrival, I observed another car already parked at the wayside and my mind wandered to various scenarios: Had I interrupted some young parkers seeking private time? Was someone else hoping to sneak a peek at the northern lights? How safe is it to get out of one’s car in the dark while out in the boonies near total strangers?
After spotting a lone man standing outside his car and thanking my lucky stars that the odds of becoming a crime victim are exceedingly low in the Chippewa Valley, I shifted into park, climbed out of my car and walked slowly toward the man, asking, “Looking for the northern lights?”
He replied with a friendly “Yep, but not seeing too much yet.”
Armed only with my iPhone, I explained that it was my first time doing something like this. He had tried with limited success the last time forecasters issued an aurora heads-up and at least clutched a real camera.
We scanned the night sky — and waited.
While some unusual streaks of light were immediately evident, the effect was subtle.
At one point, after I asked if the halo from Eau Claire impaired viewing, the man remarked, “The moon is the problem,” referring to the sliver of moon lighting the sky over the Chippewa River.
Eventually, as I peered upward, the sky began to dance. Thinking it was too good to be true, I wondered at first if it might be my imagination playing tricks on me — perhaps the headlights of occasional passing cars catching a bank of low-lying clouds.
But the flashes of colored light, both on the horizon and directly overhead, continued regardless of traffic.
After dialing up a night mode on my phone for the first time, I noticed a phenomenon I had heard about from serious photographers. The longer exposure captured much more color than the naked eye. The hints of color I saw with my eyes turned into brilliant streaks of green and purple in the viewfinder.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had predicted that a geomagnetic storm offered the potential to produce aurora borealis Sunday night and Monday morning over much of the northern hemisphere, including about 30 northern U.S. states. The dazzling displays reported around the world came about after the sun had a solar flare erupt on Friday that was directed toward Earth, according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.
The northern lights are the result of collisions between gaseous particles in Earth’s atmosphere with electrically charged particles released from the sun’s atmosphere, according to Canada’s Northern Lights Centre. The phenomenon can be spotted above the magnetic poles of the northern and southern hemispheres.
Just outside the Eau Claire city limits, the free magic show just kept getting better Sunday night, at one point attracting six people to the wayside, all of us staring raptly at the heavens.
It was a sight to behold — and only a 10-minute drive from my house. I was so thankful I had elected to forgo a bit of sleep to witness this rare display of one of nature’s wonders.
After gawking at the show for 45 minutes or so, I was getting cold and decided it was time to head out. As I exited the wayside, I passed two women standing outside their vehicle, necks craned as they gaped at the dancing sky.
“Pretty cool, eh?” I said.
“Spectacular!” one of the women replied.
I couldn’t agree more.
Lindquist is a former Leader-Telegram reporter who retired in 2022 after 40 years at the newspaper.