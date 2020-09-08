EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire County Board next week will consider a forensic audit of the county Department of Human Services.
During its meeting Tuesday afternoon, the county Administration Committee approved by 3-2 vote a resolution authorizing up to $100,000 to conduct a forensic audit of DHS. The resolution authorizes the Finance and Budget Committee and the Administration Committee to determine the scope of a forensic audit and select an accounting firm to conduct the forensic audit.
The Eau Claire County sheriff, district attorney and treasurer support the resolution. A forensic audit analyzes an organization’s financial records specifically to search for illegal activity.
The Finance and Budget Committee approved the resolution last month, so the County Board will consider the resolution during its Sept. 15 meeting.
Supervisors Jerry Wilkie, Ray Henning and Mark Beckfield, who co-authored the resolution, voted in support of it. Supervisors Nick Smiar and Colleen Bates voted against the resolution.
The request for a forensic audit occurred in light of three significant developments. A former DHS employee was charged last month with nine counts of fraud relating to credit card purchases at DHS between November 2018 and August 2019. A court hearing in that case is scheduled for Nov. 10.
In addition to the criminal charges, it was revealed last month that a reconciliation error totaling about $230,00 was found during the DHS 2019 audit. Also, a $1.29 million DHS projection error was discovered in May, bringing department losses to more than $3 million in 2019.
Wilkie called it extremely important to proceed with a forensic audit so the county can move forward with complete information about DHS finances.
“Take that dark cloud that’s been hanging over Human Services’ head and let the sunlight shine,” Wilkie said. “It will be well worth the dollars spent to clear the air.”
Beckfield concurred.
“It’s time to look into it,” Beckfield said. “It can’t hurt. It can just help.”
Smiar, the County Board chair, said he doesn’t think there is basis for a forensic audit, adding that comments in recent months regarding potential financial wrongdoing have undermined public trust in the County Board and DHS.
“It’s time to stop this whole process,” Smiar said. “It’s unnecessary. It’s the wrong thing to do.”
Bates, the DHS Board chair, expressed concern about how a forensic audit would impact the more than 200 DHS employees who are diligently working to address issues in the county .
“I'm not convinced that this is warranted,” Bates said. “This particular action, I feel, will do more harm than good.”
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 15.