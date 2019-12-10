The Eau Claire County Administration Committee is recommending Katherine Schneider to serve as the new District 22 County Board supervisor.
After approval from the County Board next week, Schneider would be sworn in and serve as a supervisor until the April election, when she plans to run in the general election.
The committee interviewed four candidates Tuesday to replace Sue Miller as District 22 supervisor. Miller stepped down from the position last month after moving outside of the district.
After interviewing each candidate separately for around 15 minutes, the committee discussed the applicants for about 10 minutes. All five members said Schneider was their top pick.
Supervisor Jerry Wilkie appreciated Schneider’s mix of thoughtfulness, professionalism and personable disposition, along with the fact that she has lived in the area for several decades. Supervisor Mark Beckfield said Schneider should bring quality experience and perspective. County Board Chair Nick Smiar agreed and will officially recommend Schneider to the County Board next week.
During her interview, Schneider said she can offer psychology expertise, local connections and an ability to collaborate.
“I know the issues from different angles, I like to learn and getting up to speed,” Schneider said.
Schneider is a retired clinical psychologist and currently serves as chair of the Aging and Disability Resource Council. She utilizes a Seeing Eye dog and said her disability can bring added perspective to the County Board as well.
Supervisor Colleen Bates asked Schneider about the most important issues facing the county. Schneider said one of the most pressing topics involves bringing its services to levels that people want, despite increasing prices.
“You can do more with less up to a point, and then it starts being less with less,” Schneider said.
Wilkie asked what would make Schneider sad, angry, scared and happy as a supervisor. She said people not working together and being in political silos would lead to negative feelings.
It makes Schneider happy “when people work together and accomplish something, even if everybody doesn’t get all of what they want, if they get enough that they can walk away with a smile on their face.”
The next Administration Committee meeting is scheduled for Jan. 14.