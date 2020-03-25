An adult male and a dog died in a fire Wednesday morning near Arkansaw, said Pepin County sheriff Joel Wener.
The fire was reported at 2:01 a.m., at a home located on Highway N near Three Dog Lane.
“The caller advised he and another person were able to escape the house,” Wener said.
When firefighters arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, and crews were not able to enter the structure.
Durand Fire, Durand Ambulance, Lund Fire, Plum City Fire and the state’s Department of Criminal Investigation all responded to the scene. There is no indication of foul play, he said.
Once the fire was extinguished, officials located the remains of the man and dog, Wener said. Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:22 a.m.
An autopsy is pending, and Wener anticipates he will be able to release the deceased person’s name on Thursday or Friday.