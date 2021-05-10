MENOMONIE — As general manager for a precision machine shop in Marshfield, Keegan Hastreiter makes sure projects go out the door on time and meet customers’ specifications.
However, Hastreiter acknowledges that the commitment to excellence that drives family-owned Hastreiter Industries, which works with aerospace and defense industry contractors, was absent for him when he attended UW-Stout eight years ago.
"I was much more focused on goofing around and playing video games," he said. "I loved my time at Stout. I loved the classes. It was just the homework I didn’t want to do."
Hastreiter was so focused on having fun that he thought he was expelled — for the second time — after the spring 2013 semester 12 credits shy of a bachelor's degree in business administration.
But he returned in 2017 and 2018 and picked up nine more credits, ultimately flunking his capstone course a third time in spring 2018. The three-credit course was all he needed to graduate.
"I was out, and I figured there was no way they’d let me back in school," Hastreiter said. "I was resigned to the fact that this was the way things were going to be because of my mistakes."
As his life and career progressed, it nagged at him. Now married with a young son and daughter and managing a growing business with 25 employees, it bothered him even more.
"Not having the degree has been a huge point of shame. What would I tell my kids?" he said.
Then one day this spring, serendipity arrived in the form of a man named Joe Dvorsky, service engineer for Morris Midwest. He visited Hastreiter Industries to install a new Okuma CNC lathe the company had purchased.
Hastreiter and Dvorsky talked about school. When Hastreiter explained how close he was to a degree at UW-Stout, Dvorsky noted that his wife, Katherine Frank, happens to be chancellor at UW-Stout.
Coincidence? "I really believe there are no coincidences. Coincidence is when God chooses to remain anonymous," Hastreiter said.
Dvorsky went home and told Frank, whose mantra is that "students are the center of everything we do at UW-Stout." She wanted to know more and scheduled a virtual meeting with Hastreiter.
During their meeting, Frank and Professor Anne Hoel of the business department ascertained that Hastreiter had essentially done the work that his capstone course required. This included writing a 67-page business plan and finishing a yearlong leadership training program.
Then came words of redemption and reconciliation: He hadn’t been expelled as he thought but rather put on academic probation. If he submitted a Credit for Prior Learning portfolio and could demonstrate how he met the objectives of the Strategic Management and Business Policies course, he could receive the capstone credits — and his bachelor’s degree.
"When they told me that I could get the degree, I started crying," Hastreiter said. "I was just hoping for an opportunity to get back into class. I was emotionally overwhelmed."
This time, he completed his classwork, and on Saturday he received a degree in management and the diploma he thought he’d left behind with his video game consoles.
"Joe and I couldn’t be happier for Keegan and are delighted that we could help him complete his UW-Stout story," Frank said. "I saw someone with a strong desire to reach their educational goal, and I was able to help make the connections necessary for him to find a path to graduation."
Hoel also was excited to help facilitate the final step for an appreciative Hastreiter.
"Keegan’s heartfelt description of the gratitude he feels being able to tell his two young children that he is now a college graduate is very inspiring," Hoel said. "The same holds true of the opportunity to meet adult learners where they are to assist in achieving their educational goals."
Hastreiter Industries was started by Keegan Hastreiter’s parents in 1988 in a hog shed; it operated out of the family home until 2019. In the past five years, since Keegan and his brothers came on board, it has grown to 25 employees and a 42,000-square foot shop. Some of the specialty aerospace parts, including super alloys, machined in the shop have gone into space.
"The things we get to work on are really cool," he said, noting that the company has new machines that can mill a part to the accuracy one one-hundredth of the thickness of a human hair.
Keegan’s long-range plan, with his parents and two brothers, is to implement the business plan he wrote about five years ago for a nonprofit called Shiloh Bound. Through Hastreiter Industries, Shiloh Bound would provide career training, mentorship and a path to a brighter future for at-risk young men.