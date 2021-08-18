MENOMONIE — Sitting in a tractor wagon, John Govin conversed with Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday afternoon about his farm operations and technological advancements in irrigation.
Govin’s Farm, which began in 1989, covers 65 acres. The family-run business produces a variety of items such as lamb, strawberries and pumpkins. It also has an annual fall corn maze.
Evers spoke about the importance of operations like Govin‘s Farm when announcing $50 million in federal aid that will assist Wisconsin farmers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Evers noted the money will not solve all issues facing farmers but that it could contribute to the long-term success of their businesses.
“Is it making people whole? Absolutely not,” Evers said. “It gives them a bit of a lifeline in a really difficult time.”
The Wisconsin Farm Support Program will provide $50 million in direct payments to state agricultural producers and have minimal spending guidelines. This year’s program is funded by the federal American Rescue Plan Act and will closely resemble the program of the same name that also provided $50 million in federal aid for state farmers last year.
Evers, who as a young adult had a job that involved scraping mold off cheese, noted the importance of agriculture in Wisconsin.
“It’s something that is part of our DNA as it relates to the economy, but it’s also part of our DNA as it relates to … the structure of the state,” Evers said.
Randy Romanski, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection secretary-designee, agreed, noting the severe impact the pandemic has had on farming supply chains.
Agriculture is “a foundation of our state’s economy,” Romanski said. “It’s important for us to support farmers, because farmers are always there for us.”
DATCP will partner with the state Department of Revenue to administer the program. Some details need to be figured out, but Evers said applications should start being accepted in October or November. Romanski said qualification for the Farm Support Program will be based on gross farm income.
Wisconsin’s agriculture industry annually contributes nearly $105 billion to the state’s economy and provides more than 435,000 jobs, according to a press release from the governor’s office.
Evers and Romanski mentioned the importance of the different types of Wisconsin farms, including those focusing on dairy, horseradish or produce and tourism, like Govin’s Farm.
“Our diversity in agriculture is our strength,” Romanski said.
Since it opened in 2010, the maze at Govin’s Farm has had a different message every fall. This year it says, “Govin‘s thanks you.”
Julie Govin said she and her husband wanted to express their gratitude to customers who supported them through the challenges of the past 18 months.
Indeed, the pandemic has presented many difficulties for all types of farmers in the state, said Nick Levendofsky, Wisconsin Farmers Union government relations director.
Wisconsin has “a very diverse population of production, so everybody was affected differently,” Levendofsky said.
Levendofsky appreciates the $50 million to support farmers, who he said will know how to best spend money on their operations.
Levendofsky thinks the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will alter the farming industry and rural way of life in fundamental ways that are still being determined.
“We have to think about what this means for the future of rural communities,” Levendofsky said. “I know rural people are resilient and rural communities are as well. I’m hopeful that we’ll come out of this on top.”
John Govin shared that belief, saying he is optimistic the state has seen the worst effects of the pandemic.
“Last year is a once-in-a-lifetime thing, we hope,” Govin said.
This year’s Wisconsin Farm Support Program could play a role in making that statement a reality.
DA search
Evers said Wednesday that a new Eau Claire County district attorney should be announced within the next few weeks. Three attorneys have applied to be named the county’s next top prosecutor: Peter Rindal, Eau Claire County deputy district attorney; Tiffany Winter, Eau Claire County assistant district attorney; and Edward Minser, Chippewa County assistant district attorney.