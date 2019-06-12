Chippewa Valley Regional Airport will host an event Saturday, July 13, to introduce individuals with disabilities to the steps involved with air travel.
The free event, called Wings for All, provides people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families with a real-life simulation of the air travel experience in a safe but realistic environment so that they can practice all the steps involved in air travel. This event also provides airline and Transportation Security Administration staff training in serving individuals with disabilities and working with their families to ensure their safety and comfort.
The Arc of Eau Claire, Chady Travel, Chippewa Valley Regional Airport and United Express operated by SkyWest Airlines are co-hosting Wings for All, which is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Space for the program is limited, so pre-registration is required at thearc.org/wings. More information is available by emailing Kerry Mauger at mauger@thearc.org.