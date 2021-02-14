EAU CLAIRE -- Because of cold weather, all schools in the Regis Catholic Schools system will be closed Monday.
According to a news release from the system:
No virtual learning will take place for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
The Regis and Genesis Child Development Centers will operate under normal hours. The EC4T program offered at Regis and Genesis Child Development Centers will be conducted on-site or virtually. Students can choose to attend in person in the classroom or watch live through Seesaw.
The Scrip desk at the Regis Catholic Schools central office will be closed.
All after-school activities and events are canceled.