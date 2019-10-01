BARRON — An Almena woman charged in the stabbing death of her boyfriend on Aug. 10 has been bound over for trial.
Melanie R. Kuula, 42, is charged with second-degree intentional homicide in Barron County Court, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision.
Kuula appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing. Turtle Lake police officer Shane Traczyk and Barron County deputy Jeff Nelson testified during the hearing, along with Dr. Angelique Strobl of the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office. Judge J.M. Bitney found probable cause and ordered Kuula to be bound over for trial.
A return court date was set for Dec. 10.
Kuula remains incarcerated on a $25,000 cash bond. If she posts bond, Kuula cannot have any contact with several people and she cannot possess or consume alcohol.
Kuula is accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend, Brett Bents, on Saturday, Aug. 10, after she claims she caught him in bed with another woman. He died of a single stab wound near his heart, and he suffered blunt-force trauma to his face. The death was ruled a homicide.
Kuula called the Barron County Sheriff’s Department dispatch center at 4:23 p.m. that day, admitting she had stabbed Bents.
When officers arrived, they found him deceased in the backyard.