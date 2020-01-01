An Altoona couple has been charged with child neglect for leaving methamphetamine where their four children could reach the drug.
Tou Moua, 33, and Ying Yang, 30, both of 720 Princeton St., each face two felony and two misdemeanor counts of child neglect, as well as felony meth possession charges.
The neglect charges specify that while no actual harm may have come to the children — ages 2, 5, 9 and 10 — their parents failed to protect them from exposure to drugs in their home.
Both parents also are charged with misdemeanor drug paraphernalia possession, and Moua is charged alone for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, namely psychedelic mushrooms.
The most severe of the charges carry a penalty of up to 3½ years in prison, if found guilty.
Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen set signature bonds on Monday for both Moua and Yang, which means they won’t be in jail while their case is pending. However, they are required to maintain absolute sobriety and submit to drug testing through the Community Transition Center.
The couple also are not allowed contact with their children, unless allowed by the county’s Human Services Department.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police officer patrolling the city at 3 a.m. on Monday saw a woman standing at the end of a driveway and staring into the distance. The officer stopped to talk with the woman, who gave vague answers to questions. Eventually she said she is concerned for her children because of her husband’s controlling nature and meth use. She also admitted to using meth herself the day before, but claimed her drug habit was not as bad as his.
The officer noticed the woman appeared to be in a trance-like state, exhibited confusion and difficulty concentrating, and her eyes did not react to light.
Returning to the family’s home, Moua let police and his wife into the house. He told officers that he argued with his wife earlier about her misplacing car keys, which made him miss a work shift. Moua said he hadn’t used drugs in a long time and did not believe his wife used at all.
During a search of the house, officers found straws with meth residue inside of them as well as a baggie containing white powder that tested positive as meth. A large bag of pills and mushrooms were found in the couple’s bedroom as well.
Officers noted that toys were found in the same rooms where drug paraphernalia were located. Straws and glass tubes associated with meth use were also found where children could’ve reached them, according to the criminal complaint.