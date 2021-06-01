ALTOONA — Connor Camlek could probably wind up doing just about whatever he wants with college and his career. The Altoona graduate finished high school with a 4.0 GPA and ran both track and cross country.
What he wants to do is help people.
Connor said his plans came from one of the most intense experiences any family can go through. His mom was diagnosed with leukemia. His family, including his father and two sisters, suddenly had a lot more going on than they bargained for.
“When I was in my freshman year, my mom was diagnosed with leukemia. She’s in remission now. She’s all good,” he said. “It was crazy, but my mom’s a fighter. She fought through.”
Connor found out a few things about himself with the experience. He wasn’t, in his own words, “letting out anything.” The stress and anxiety built up. Physical therapy and a chiropractor helped him learn to release that tension.
That experience led him to focus on a career in health care. He’ll take the first steps toward it at the University of Minnesota-Duluth this fall. The campus is far enough away that he knows he isn’t at home anymore, but still close enough to reach out if anything comes up on either end.
“I’m going into the health care field. Right now my mayor is in exercise and rehabilitation sciences,” Connor said. “I’m sure that will change. I’m an indecisive person.”
There’s a word other than indecisive people might apply to Connor, though: adaptable. His final two years of high school were unlike anything he had ever anticipated. That’s true for many students, but it’s not usually a pandemic that upends expectations.
Connor praised his teachers for their efforts to make sure students stayed engaged and focused on the work they needed to do to reach graduation. “We all adapted. It was crazy, but we made it work.”
A few years ago it seemed like Connor might be heading toward a different future. He was always fascinated with social studies, something he attributes to his mom’s influence. Early on it was the history revealed by Greek mythology. Later on he started to see how social issues could be engaging.
He doesn’t think he’s alone on that score, either. Connor said he believes his generation is more engaged than most at a younger age.
“We’ve been told since middle school that we’re the ones who have to go in and fix things,” he said. “We stand up for what we believe in and we won’t back down.”
That same determination made his study in a pre-law high school class fun. Connor said he was impressed by how all the people in a courtroom need to know their job and be prepared. Sticking to the role people have and doing the research needed to present a coherent case was eye-opening, even if it wasn’t career-changing.
Social ideals and history link up when Connor considers the effect the pandemic has had over the past year and-a-half. He said it’s easy to see the difference in effects for areas that have access to strong health care and those that don’t, both in the United States and internationally. While that’s not his planned focus for college, it is an example of how he sees being aware of the world as essential.
College probably won’t mean a return to the track or to cross country, at least not formally. Connor will continue to run — he finds the experience useful for being able to clear his mind and focus — but he doesn’t see himself on a track team. Intramural sports are more likely.
Whatever the long-term outcome, Connor said the primary focus will be on finding a career that keeps him engaged while making a difference for people.
“As long as I’m satisfied and helping others, I’m good.”