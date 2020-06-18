Altoona High School has announced it will hold an in-person graduation ceremony at OakLeaf Stadium on July 10 for graduating high school seniors.
The graduates will walk the stage in three shifts of under 100 attendees each, starting at 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., and households must stay at least six feet apart, the district said in a news release.
Each student can only have two guests.
If attendees can't socially distance when entering and leaving the stadium, masks will be required, the district said. Everyone who attends will get a temperature check when they arrive, and they must give their contact information to the district.
"We understand that the two-guests- per-student limit is far from ideal, but we are choosing to focus on making the day as special as possible for the students," said Altoona High School principal Jim Reif in the press release.
The Altoona school district worked with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department on a plan for the in-person ceremonies, the district said.
The graduation ceremonies' rain date is the morning of July 11, with shifts at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tickets and instructions will be mailed to parents, the district said.