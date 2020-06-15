An Altoona man was arrested Friday related to a burglary earlier that day in the Dunn County town of Menomonie.
Steven A. Lorentz, 32, was charged with two counts of burglary, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and numerous other traffic related violations.
According to a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office:
The Sheriff’s Office received a complaint at 3:33 p.m. Friday of a burglary to an occupied residence on Highway BB. The homeowner provided the Sheriff’s Office with a photo of the suspect, who was encountered inside the residence as well as a description of his vehicle, a blue 2007 Kia Optima. A short while later a deputy located the vehicle on Cedar Falls Road.
The suspect fled from the deputy, and the pursuit ended with the suspect vehicle crashing in the 7800 block of Highway F in the town of Sherman. Observed in the suspect vehicle were several checks from a Menomonie residence. Contact with the owners of the checks revealed that they were taken from the residence while the homeowners were also home.
Lorentz was out on bond from Eau Claire County for a burglary charge (as a repeat offender) at the time of his arrest. If anyone believes their home was entered during this date and time frame, call the Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1564.