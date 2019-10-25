Brendan Pratt’s interest in the arts heightened when he once worked in the recreational department in Logan, Utah, where scheduling arts and music festivals was among his responsibilities.
Now the Altoona mayor, he has continued in those duties at the city’s River Prairie development. He also can often be seen attending the myriad events taking place at the site.
“I’ve been a big advocate of giving back to the community and having visitors come to the city to check it out,” Pratt said. “There’s nothing better than seeing people enjoy themselves, having a good time.”
His efforts were rewarded during a ceremony Thursday in Green Bay. Pratt earned an Arts in the Community Award from Arts Wisconsin, a statewide community cultural development organization. Accomplishments considered included:
• “The design, development and programming of River Prairie Park and related development, including advocacy for artful design and his commitment to involving showcasing the arts within the park’s public space.”
Pratt helped bring in “Nexus at River Prairie,” a sculpture completed by Design Fugitives from Milwaukee. Tuan Tran, co-founder of Design Fugitives, described via email the piece:
“Altoona’s history as a crossing terminal and the convergence of people, ideas and culture the railroads brought served as the conceptual foundation for Nexus. The form and material are inspired by railroad tracks. The lines of steel were laid flat and tensioned in-situ to form arches. Nexus, physically and metaphorically, sprung from the ground to become a symbol for Altoona’s transformation.”
• Pratt earned praise for advocating and raising money for free entertainment in the park, through the Rockin’ on the River, Kickin’ it Country and Fusion Music concert series.
Rockin’ on the River drew crowds of 1,500 to 2,000 this summer, Pratt said, and the new Kickin’ It Country program brought in around 800 to 1,000 each night. The latter was integrated with a farmers market. The park has a host of amenities that attracts all ages, including children.
“As we get more exposure, the crowds will be even bigger,” Pratt said. “Response has been great. It’s turned out to be an all-inclusive-type park.”
• Arts Wisconsin also highlighted Pratt’s continuing support of arts integration in the park, through such projects as a city partnership with the Altoona school district.
Arts Wisconsin partners with the League of Municipalities to offer the awards program. A community-based public-private partnership in Waupaca this week was honored as well.
“The Arts in the Community Awards celebrate visionary leadership in and committed advocacy for the arts in all corners of the state,” said Melinda Childs, Arts Wisconsin president, in a news release. “”We’re ... glad to shine a spotlight on the great work happening throughout Wisconsin.”
Added Pratt during the Green Bay ceremony: “I am a very strong advocate that city and county governments need to have a major role in providing educational, recreational and cultural opportunities with the focus of inclusion for all. In doing so, economic and community vitality will thrive.”