ALTOONA — The mayors of two Altoona cities have announced a friendly competition regarding the Wisconsin vs. Iowa college football game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 30, in Madison.
Brendan Pratt, mayor of Altoona, Wisconsin, and Dean O’Connor, mayor of Altoona, Iowa, have agreed to wager local products in favor of their home state team.
You could say the wager will have high "steaks," as Altoona, Iowa, is putting up its best steaks and local beer, while Altoona, Wisconsin is putting up local beer from Modicum Brewing, Badger bratwursts from Rump’s Butcher Shoppe and cheese curds from Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery.
"Badger fans look forward to the Iowa game every year," Pratt said in a news release. "We are looking forward to this competition and we are excited to have some fun along the way. We will see which Altoona will be victorious."
The bet came about after Altoona, Wisconsin, officials noticed that Altoona, Iowa, had bet Altoona, Pennsylvania, for the Iowa vs. Penn State game and then reached out to see if Altoona, Iowa, would be interested in a similar wager on the Wisconsin game, said Mike Golat, city administrator for the Chippewa Valley's Altoona.
The cities are billing it as the first of what is intended to be an annual event.