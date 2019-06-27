Several activities are planned for Altoona’s Independence Day celebration Saturday at Cinder City Park.
Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission and parking are both free but carry-ins will not be allowed.
Food concessions also begin at 5 p.m.
A 5K run/walk begins at 7 p.m. Race day registration begins at 6 p.m. The route starts at Cinder City Park. It goes through River Prairie Park before returning to Cinder City Park.
The cost is $20 and the race is open to anyone age 9 or older.
The first heat will be for runners and the second for walkers. The third heat is for strollers and dog walkers.
The participant with the best red, white and blue costume will receive a prize.
Shorter races for younger children begin at 7:45 and 8 p.m.
Tournaments for cribbage, bean bag and kubb begin at 6 p.m.
An inflatable kid zone will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. There is a one-time $5 fee for admittance into this area.
Live music will be on the north ball field from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Lawn chairs are welcome.
A fireworks show, sponsored by Festival Foods, will begin around 10 p.m.
Dogs will be allowed in the park during this event but they must be leashed at all times.
For more information, visit altoonajuly4th.com.