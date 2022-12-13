ALTOONA — With the possibility of purchasing Altoona’s National Business Institute building to establish a new school on the table, the School District of Altoona sought community input on the matter in a survey issued earlier this fall.

The Altoona School Board heard the results of that survey during a special meeting on Tuesday.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.