ALTOONA — With the possibility of purchasing Altoona’s National Business Institute building to establish a new school on the table, the School District of Altoona sought community input on the matter in a survey issued earlier this fall.
The Altoona School Board heard the results of that survey during a special meeting on Tuesday.
In order to purchase the building — which, according to the survey, could potentially house Grades 4K-1 — the district said area voters would need to approve a referendum. Between the $23 million needed to purchase the building and a slew of smaller capital projects, the district is eyeing costs that climb as high as $72.5 million.
However, survey results indicate that, if a referendum vote happened now, the community would likely support a maximum referendum of only $23 million to convert the NBI building into an elementary school, said School Perceptions Project Manager Daren Sievers.
Of 1,072 respondents, over 56% of district staff, parents and guardians, and residents said “yes” or “definitely yes” to supporting the purchase.
A $23 million referendum would impact property taxes to the tune of $69 per year on a home worth $100,000.
The survey offered opportunity for respondents to indicate whether they would support referendums of varying amounts, depending on which initiatives they support. At the survey’s next largest suggested referendum amount, $35 million, that percentage of support dropped to 42%.
“We did not expect that our community would support all projects, but we did want to ensure that all voices were heard,” Rick Risler, school board president, said.
The Altoona school district currently comprises three schools. Altoona Elementary School houses Grades K-3; Altoona Intermediate/Middle School houses Grades 4-8; and Altoona High School houses Grades 9-12.
If the board chooses to issue a referendum of $23 million and it passes as currently proposed, the NBI building would be renovated to house Grades 4K-1; the elementary school would house Grades 2-5; the middle school would house grades 6-8; and the high school would remain unchanged.
Also proposed in the survey are several smaller capital projects, including a $16.5 million remodel of the high school auditorium and music rooms; a $12.5 million expansion of the high school cafeteria, and remodel of the science and business education classrooms; a $3 million expansion of the middle school art area and science classrooms, and the addition of collaboration spaces; a $16.5 million addition of a high school gym, fitness center and team locker rooms; and a $1 million district office relocation between the middle school and new school.
Of the smaller projects, respondents identified the expansion of the high school cafeteria and remodel of the science and business education classrooms as a top priority.
No actions were taken during Tuesday’s meeting, though the board indicated that the topic will be discussed further at a future board meeting.
