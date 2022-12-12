ALTOONA — The School District of Altoona is considering asking residents to vote on a $72.5 million referendum.
Before a decision to bring the question to a ballot is made, however, the Altoona School Board will consider results from a districtwide survey issued earlier this fall during a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. today.
According to the survey, the district has seen an increase in enrollment of about 11% over the past six years. To circumvent the issue of “overcrowded” classrooms and support areas, the district has asked area residents to consider supporting the $23 million purchase and remodel of the National Business Institute building, 1218 McCann Dr.
The Altoona school district is currently comprised of three schools. Altoona Elementary School houses Grades K-3; Altoona Intermediate/Middle School houses Grades 4-8; and Altoona High School houses Grades 9-12.
If the referendum passed as currently proposed, the NBI building would be renovated to house Grades 4K-1 and the district office, which is currently located in the middle school; the elementary school would house Grades 2-5; the middle school would house grades 6-8; and the high school would remain unchanged.
Also proposed in the survey are several smaller capital projects, including a $16.5 million remodel of the high school auditorium and music rooms; a $12.5 million expansion of the high school cafeteria, and remodel of the science and business education classrooms; a $3 million expansion of the middle school art area and science classrooms, and the addition of collaboration spaces; a $16.5 million addition of a high school gym, fitness center and team locker rooms; and a $1 million district office relocation between the middle school and new school.
According to the survey, the district estimates the full $72.5 million referendum would impact taxpayers to the tune of $30.17 per month on a home worth $100,000 for the next 20 years.
The school district last passed a $23 million referendum in 2014. Using $17 million of those funds, Altoona Elementary was constructed with a design that allows for expansion if necessary, though the survey indicates no intention of utilizing that option. The remaining $6 million has been funneled toward remodels at the middle and high schools. This referendum is still in the process of being paid off.
The survey — which asks residents to what degree, if any, they might be willing to support a future referendum — said student enrollment in the district has risen from 1,696 in 2017-2018 to 1,891 in 2022-2023. According to ATSR Architects, the survey states, the NBI building could be renovated to serve Grades 4K-1 at 75% of the cost of building a new school.
But, despite increasing enrollment numbers over the past few years, a February 2022 Altoona school district student population study indicates that trend may reverse over the course of the next decade.
The population study, conducted by the Applied Population Laboratory at UW-Madison, concluded that there will be a steady decrease in enrollment over the next few years, dropping down to a total of 1,651 students by 2031-2032.
The study attributed this population decrease to trends in migration and births. However, the study stated, it’s important to note that such projections are more accurate in the immediate future than they are farther into the future.
“This is especially true for grades 4K-4, because the students who will enter four-year old kindergarten and kindergarten after 2026 have not been born yet,” the report reads. “Overall, our projections are more reliable over the next five years (up to the 2026/2027 school year) than they are in the latter half of the decade.”
Between now and the 2026-2027 school year, the report still concluded that the district will see a decline in enrollment by 4.3% to 1,785 students.
Today’s school board meeting is open to the public tonight at 1903 Bartlett Ave.