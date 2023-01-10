ALTOONA — After considering potential April referendum amounts ranging from $23 million to $72.5 million, the Altoona School Board has landed on $26 million as the amount it hopes taxpayers will support in the spring.
The board will vote to officially move forward with a referendum election during a special meeting at 6 p.m. today in the boardroom of the District Office, 1903 Bartlett Ave.
According to a survey issued by the School District of Altoona to residents in early fall, a primary goal of the referendum would be to purchase Altoona’s National Business Institute building for $23 million, which would then be converted into a new school.
The Altoona school district currently comprises three schools. Altoona Elementary School houses Grades K-3; Altoona Intermediate/Middle School houses Grades 4-8; and Altoona High School houses Grades 9-12.
If the referendum is approved by the board and supported by the community, the NBI building may be purchased and renovated to house Grades 4K-1; the elementary school would house Grades 2-5; the middle school would house grades 6-8; and the high school would remain unchanged.
The remaining funds, said Altoona Interim Director of Finance and Operations Earl Knitt, would go toward district-wide capital improvements and maintenance projects.
If passed, Knitt said the $26 million referendum would impact taxpayers to the tune of $69 per $100,000 of property value annually.
Tonight’s meeting is open to the public.
Also at today’s meeting:
The board will vote to authorize the Redemption of Certain of the General Obligation School Improvement bonds, dated March 23, 2015, Certain of the General Obligation Promissory Note, dated May 1, 2019, and Certain of the General Obligation Promissory note, dated Oct. 1, 2020.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.