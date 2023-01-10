ALTOONA — After considering potential April referendum amounts ranging from $23 million to $72.5 million, the Altoona School Board has landed on $26 million as the amount it hopes taxpayers will support in the spring.

The board will vote to officially move forward with a referendum election during a special meeting at 6 p.m. today in the boardroom of the District Office, 1903 Bartlett Ave.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.