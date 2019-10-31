The Altoona school district will impose a $6.6 million tax levy for the 2019-20 school year, a 7.5% increase over the 2018-19 final tax levy.
The school board on Monday approved the levy, along with a budget of $20.1 million in operating expenses.
Property value within the Altoona school district has risen over 11% since last year, district business manager Mike Markgren said.
“The valuation of the city’s tax base has gone up which means that’s going to be reflected in the tax bill … but that’s because Altoona is growing,” said Altoona schools superintendent Dan Peggs.
The district has passed a balanced budget for several years, and is projecting a $248,000 surplus for next year, Markgren said.
“We’re very happy with how things came out,” Markgren said. “We had quite a bit more open enrollment than my model was showing, and also the enrollment was up a little too.”
Thirty-five more students are attending school in the district this September than at the same time last year — a 2% bump up to 1,553 students, according to district documents.
It’s “a pleasant problem to have,” Peggs said, adding that the district has hired more teachers this fall to accommodate the rise in enrollment.
In state aid, the district will see a 1.9% increase for the next school year — $10.9 million, up from $10.7 million in 2018-19, according to the Department of Public Instruction.
“Altoona’s growing and we have a lot of student need, so we did have to add some positions and some other things,” Markgren said. “To come out with a surplus is really satisfying.”
The board held an expulsion hearing in closed session Monday night. Peggs did not say Tuesday if a student had been expelled as a result of the hearing.