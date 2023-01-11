ALTOONA — The School District of Altoona has opted to move forward with a $26 million referendum question slated for the April 4 election ballot.
In an unanimous vote on Wednesday, the Altoona School Board approved going to referendum with the goals of acquiring Altoona’s National Business Institute for $23 million and completing smaller capital maintenance projects in the Altoona Intermediate/Middle School with the remaining funds.
If the referendum is supported by voters in April, the district intends on renovating the NBI building, 1218 McCann Dr., into a new school.
The Altoona school district currently comprises three schools. Altoona Elementary School houses Grades K-3; the middle school houses Grades 4-8; and Altoona High School houses Grades 9-12.
If the referendum passes, the NBI building will eventually house Grades 4K-1; the elementary school would house Grades 2-5; the middle school would house grades 6-8; and the high school would remain unchanged.
According to Altoona Interim Director of Finance and Operations Earl Knitt, the $26 million referendum will impact taxpayers to the tune of $69 per $100,000 of property value if it is supported in the spring.
A survey sent out to the Altoona community in early fall asked eligible voters to consider a wide array of referendum projects ranging in price, from no referendum at all, to $23 million, to $72.5 million.
The survey indicates that the primary goal from the start has been to acquire the NBI building.
“We added more than 300 students over the past seven years, and our classrooms and support areas are overcrowded,” the survey states.
“To address the issue, we conducted a facility study last year. Based on this work, we will need to do a building project soon. This fall, a unique opportunity presented itself when we learned the NBI facility was available to purchase. This building could be renovated into a school for 75% of the cost of building new.”
The school district last passed a $23 million referendum in 2014. Using $17 million of those funds, Altoona Elementary was constructed with a design that allows for expansion if necessary, though Superintendent Heidi Eliopoulos said that option would be significantly more costly and would result in a school that is too large.
The remaining $6 million has been funneled toward remodels at the middle and high schools. This referendum is still in the process of being paid off.
