ALTOONA — The School District of Altoona has opted to move forward with a $26 million referendum question slated for the April 4 election ballot.

In an unanimous vote on Wednesday, the Altoona School Board approved going to referendum with the goals of acquiring Altoona’s National Business Institute for $23 million and completing smaller capital maintenance projects in the Altoona Intermediate/Middle School with the remaining funds.

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.