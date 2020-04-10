Despite a climate mired in a health care crisis, the search for a new superintendent in the Altoona school district has yielded 24 applicants.
School Exec Connect conducted the search, which ended at 5 p.m. Friday.
"I'm really pleased with the quality of candidates interested in the position," said Ron Walsh, the district's interim superintendent.
The vacancy came about when the Altoona school board terminated the contract of former Superintendent Daniel Peggs, who was charged in February with sex trafficking of a minor and production of child pornography.
Select candidates will be presented to the school board and five or six, according to Walsh, likely will advance to a first round of interviews on April 18. That number is expected to be cut to three for a second round of interviews April 20.
A group of around 22 teachers and students will address the finalists using technology to maintain social distancing guidelines on the morning of April 20. Additional interviews with the school board will follow. The position is slated to begin July 1.
Walsh said initial concerns about a relatively late start to the process were unfounded given the number and quality of the candidates.
Walsh served as Elk Mound school superintendent from 2003 through 2016. He came out of retirement to previously serve as Altoona's interim superintendent during the 2018-19 school year, replacing Connie Biedron as leader of a district comprised of around 1,600 students.
"We're in a really good position right now," Walsh said.