An attorney for Altoona schools superintendent Daniel Peggs, 32, pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court on Peggs' behalf to charges of child sex trafficking and making child pornography.
Judge Stephen Crocker on Thursday ordered Peggs to remain held by authorities. Crocker also scheduled a hearing for 1 p.m. Monday to determine whether Peggs should be further held or released.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger said she wants court officials to conduct a home visit before a recommendation can be made whether Peggs can be released.
After court, Pfluger said the alleged victim was from Wisconsin and the charged incidents happened in Wisconsin.
Peggs was wearing street clothes in his court appearance.
Federal defender Joseph Bugni said his office would represent Peggs.
Pfluger said the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations was involved in Peggs’ case because they conduct child pornography cases.
Pfluger could not comment on why the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was also involved in the case.
• • • • •
Peggs, indicted last week on federal charges for sex trafficking of a minor and making child pornography, was arrested around 7 a.m. Thursday morning on his way to school, said Altoona school board president Robin Elvig.
Elvig said Altoona school board members were alerted to Peggs’ arrest around 7:45 a.m. Thursday morning.
“I can’t even tell you … utter shock is an understatement,” Elvig told the Leader-Telegram Thursday morning. “I’m still in shock.”
Peggs made his initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. today in the U.S. District Court in Madison, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader.
A federal grand jury indicted Peggs on Feb. 12 and details of those charges were unsealed following his arrest.
The indictment alleges that between October 2015 and May 2016, Peggs recruited and maintained an underage female referred to “Jane Doe 1", knowing this person would engage in a commercial sex act.
Furthermore, Peggs is accused of using the minor to engage in a sexually explicit act that was video recorded in December 2015 on an iPhone.
According to Blader, the minor is not from the Altoona School District.
If convicted, Peggs faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison on the sex trafficking charge alone. On the child pornography charge, the penalty ranges from 15 to 30 years in prison.
The school board wasn’t aware of Peggs’ alleged involvement with the underage female, referred to as “Jane Doe 1” in the indictment, when he began as superintendent in July 2019, Elvig said.
“Absolutely not, nothing was there,” Elvig said. “We do extensive background checks … this was not known to any of us until after the arrest.”
The school board called an emergency meeting at noon Thursday to discuss the emergency succession plan.
“That’s if something happens with our superintendent, who’s next in line,” Elvig said. “That’s where we’re at right now.”
The district's business manager, Mike Markgren, has been named acting superintendent, communications coordinator Joyce Orth told the Leader-Telegram Thursday afternoon.
As of Thursday morning, Peggs was still an employee of the Altoona school district, Elvig said.
The Chippewa Falls school district said in a statement Thursday: "We have no reason to believe that these allegations involve any of our students."
Peggs was hired at the Chippewa Falls district June 17, 2010, and began teaching seventh-grade science at the Chippewa Falls Middle School in August 2010, said Michelle Golden, executive director of human resources and public relations. Peggs resigned in June 2014 to take an administrative position with the Gilman school district, according to his resignation letter.
"We are shocked and disheartened by the news of Daniel Peggs ... the CFAUSD sends our deepest regrets to the Altoona School District community," Golden said.
The Altoona school board chose Peggs as its new superintendent in February 2019, and he began serving in the position in July. Prior to that, he had been Altoona’s middle school principal since 2016.
Before that he had been middle and high school principal in Gilman, as well as that district’s athletic director beginning in 2014, said Wally Leipart, Gilman schools superintendent.
Peggs was a principal at the Gilman school district during the events described in the federal charges, Leipart said.
“We have no knowledge that any student or adult from Gilman was involved in any way,” Leipart told the Leader-Telegram Thursday afternoon.
Peggs was in good standing with the district when he left to work at the Altoona school district in 2016.
“This comes as a great shock to our staff and community,” Leipart said. “He was well-liked and left on good terms pursuing an administrative position in a larger district.”
Peggs attended graduate school at Concordia University and obtained an undergraduate degree in education from UW-Eau Claire in 2010, according to Peggs' LinkedIn account.
Kevin Murphy contributed reporting from Madison.