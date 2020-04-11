An Altoona teenager died in a two-vehicle crash near Arcadia on Friday.
Authorities have identified the deceased as 18-year-old Amya Meyer.
The crash occurred at 6:28 a.m. Friday on Highway 93, near German Coulee Road in the town of Trempealeau, south of Arcadia, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office.
According to the sheriff's reporet, a shuttle bus driven by 43-year-old Jason Galewski of Eau Claire collided with Meyer's vehicle. It appears that Meyer's vehicle crossed the center line, striking the bus head-on. Meyer was pronounced dead at the scene. There weren't any passengers in her vehicle.
Two of the four people on the bus were taken to La Crosse area hospitals with injuries.