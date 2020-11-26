EAU CLAIRE — Wisconsin and national groups are urging people this year to do their holiday shopping on Small Business Saturday, the day after Black Friday, to help smaller businesses strained by the COVID-19 pandemic stay afloat.
“Small businesses throughout the Badger State need our support now, more than ever,” said U.S. Small Business Administration Wisconsin District Director Eric Ness in a press release.
SBA’s Wisconsin district is urging people to shop small local businesses on Small Business Saturday, noting that the holiday means a big economic boost.
Many small businesses, “many family-owned, were already fighting for survival against malls, big box stores and online retailers,” SBA said, pointing to an uptick in online shopping and curbside pickup during the pandemic.
“Even an old-fashioned phone call to a local merchant works,” said SBA Great Lakes Regional Administrator Rob Scott.
A National Federation of Independent Business survey of small businesses that had applied for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the pandemic found that 75% of those businesses would apply, or consider applying, for a second round of PPP funding.
“This has been a difficult year for small businesses and many of them are still struggling to survive,” said Holly Wade, Executive Director of NFIB’s Research Center, in a news release. “It’s clear that the small business community, nearly half of the GDP, need additional financial assistance to keep their doors open.”
Small Business Saturday began in 2010 after the 2009 recession, and sales on that day last year set a record: $9.6 billion, according to NFIB.