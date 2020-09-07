EAU CLAIRE ̶ The words “open source” conjure up thoughts of technology, things like website programs, email clients and the like. Shareware has a very long history with computing. The concept does not, generally speaking, apply to textbooks.
That’s changing.
Open educational resource (OER) books are designed to be widely shared at low cost for students and educational institutions. Where a hard copy of a text might cost $200 or more, OER texts are often online for free. A new text developed largely by Chippewa Valley Technical College follows that path, and it is the first of five planned books led by the school.
“We received a $2.5 million grant from the Department of Education last year, in 2019, and we have four years to create five nursing open educational resource textbooks and 25 associated virtual reality scenarios,” said Nursing Instructor Kim Ernstmeyer. “So we have a handful.”
Ernstmeyer is the project’s lead author for the first book, on nursing pharmacology. Books covering fundamental skills, mental health, and management are among the planned books for release in 2021 and 2022.
Vince Mussehl, CVTC’s director of library services, serves as an executive committee member on the Community for Open Wisconsin, the state’s open education organization. He said open texts like this one make a big difference for students.
“This can be a game changer for students in the sense that it’ll save them thousands of dollars throughout their time in college,” he said.
Ernstmeyer said an earlier survey of students found almost a third did not purchase textbooks for their classes, largely because of the cost. Those students then become a greater risk for failing classes or for dropping out of school.
With an aging baby boomer population, most experts believe nursing will need many more people in the coming years. If open texts can help retain students who might otherwise be lost, Ernstmeyer thinks it’s an idea worth pursuing, especially with some estimates suggesting the savings to students could be in the millions annually just in Wisconsin.
“We keep hearing about a nursing shortage coming as the baby boomers get older and the older nurses retire,” she said. “So we want as many students to be as successful as possible that are interested in nursing. Those are kind of our driving factors to take on this project and create these textbooks.”
The books CVTC is developing are basic texts for students entering the nursing program. But, since they’re open resource, there’s the potential for them to be more.
“I think it’s also important to mention, like Kim mentioned, these are beginner-level nursing courses,” Mussehl said. “So it’ll impact a lot of students. But as we publish these books, other institutions can start using these books to build a framework for their more advanced books. So, if they have a more advanced course that a fourth-year student uses, they can use some of this book as a framework to develop books of their own or books that will help other institutions.”
Open educational texts can also be updated more easily than hard copies. A text that might previously have had new editions every three years, costing students more for the new book, can be updated online at much lower cost for everyone.
The initial response to the book has been positive. The text had more than 2,200 users in August, and more than 200 colleges have downloaded the PDF. Some were faculty who peer reviewed the first text or otherwise helped in its creation. Both Ernstmeyer and Mussehl were quick to credit other teachers and schools for helping CVTC produce the nursing texts.
“A few of the peer reviewers have already downloaded the PDF version and emailed me that they’re planning to use it in their courses,” Ernstmeyer said. “For example, the University of Arizona is one that I know is using it right away this fall. So that’s really exciting, too.”
Along with the books, the work involved 25 virtual reality simulations.
“You put the headset on and within a few minutes you truly feel like you’re in that room, to the point that you have to be careful what kind of furniture you put in the room,” Ernstmeyer said. “Youll try to lean on the bed, or a table, or something that’s not in existence.”
The immersive aspect of those simulations is important. People remember it in much the same way as if they were in the real world situation. So students can run through situations and have those memories to fall back on when they’re dealing with patients.
Part of the embrace of open resources at CVTC was because the school already knew their value. Mussehl said two programs already used such texts as their primary resources. While there are no plans to develop books on the same scale as the nursing texts at this point, Mussehl didn’t rule out the possibility in the future.
The next two books, Nursing Fundamentals and Nursing Skills, are due next summer. The final texts are due in 2022.