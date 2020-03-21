A pandemic that has caused havoc globally also has fueled some misconceptions about donating blood that is in critically short supply.
First, there is no test to screen blood donations for the coronavirus or other respiratory viruses, according to Kyle Kriegl, executive director of the Altoona-based northwest Wisconsin chapter of the American Red Cross.
“Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution,” he said, “the Red Cross is using a robust health screening process for blood donors in the U.S., which consists of a temperature check, blood pressure evaluation, hemoglobin level test and a series of questions designed to ensure that a donor is healthy enough to donate.”
Second, there is no evidence, or reported cases, of coronavirus or other respiratory viruses being transmitted by blood transfusions. If someone develops symptoms in the days after a donation, Kriegl said, the donation is quarantined and not used for transfusion.
Third, donating blood does not impact or weaken the immune system.
“We understand why people may be hesitant to come out for a blood drive,” Kriegl said, “but want to reassure the public that we have implemented additional precautions to ensure the safety of our donors and staff.”
Those include:
• Checking the temperature of staff and donors before entering a drive to ensure they’re healthy.
• Providing hand sanitizer for use before the drive and throughout the donation process.
• Spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing practices between donors.
• Increasing enhanced disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
Despite such assurances, supply is waning.
Through Thursday, more than 5,000 Red Cross blood drives in the U.S. have been canceled. The result: About 170,000 fewer blood donations.
“This is really an unprecedented situation,” Kriegl said. “The alarming number of blood drive cancellations and lower donor turnout we’re seeing from this coronavirus outbreak is expected to have continued impacts on our blood supply in the coming weeks and may lead to delays in essential medical care.”
Although COVID-19 gets understandable attention at the present, the need for donated blood persists. Kriegl said the shortage could impact patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, or those suffering from cancer.
As far as donating blood, Kriegl said the process takes about an hour from the time you arrive to the time you leave, including 8 to 10 minutes for the donation itself.
“Healthy individuals are needed to schedule an appointment now to give in the days ahead to help patients counting on lifesaving blood throughout this pandemic,” he said.
“One of the most important things you can do to ensure we don’t have another health care crisis on top of the coronavirus is to give blood.”