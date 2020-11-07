EAU CLAIRE – The UW-Eau Claire’s Forum Series continues this week with a virtual conversation with Andrew Yang.
Yang, an author and entrepreneur, drew attention when he sought the Democratic Party’s nomination for president. His campaign focused on what he called a “Freedom Dividend,” a $1,000 monthly payment that was designed to offset job losses due to technology and automation. The payments were to be funded by taxes on the tech industry.
The presentation, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Zoom, is titled “The Implication of Artificial Intelligence.” Up to 300 people may attend. It is free for students, faculty and staff, and is available to the public for $5.
Yang’s presentation is expected to take one hour, with a 30-minute question-and-answer session following it.
Tickets may be purchased through the university’s ticketing platform at https://uwec.universitytickets.com/.