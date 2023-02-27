RIVER FALLS —Local entrepreneur and business leader Angel Zimmerman is the spring 2023 Innovator in Residence speaker at UW-River Falls, the university announced.

She will speak at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Riverview Ballroom in the University Center, E. 501 Wild Rose Ave.

