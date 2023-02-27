RIVER FALLS —Local entrepreneur and business leader Angel Zimmerman is the spring 2023 Innovator in Residence speaker at UW-River Falls, the university announced.
She will speak at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Riverview Ballroom in the University Center, E. 501 Wild Rose Ave.
Zimmerman most recently helped the navigate the business growth and, after many years, the sale of local winery Belle Vinez.
According to the university, Zimmerman describes herself as a “developer of people” and is active in a wide variety of civic organizations in the St. Croix Valley.
As co-founder and chief operating officer of River Falls-born Sajan, Inc., a language translation technology company, Zimmerman led various operational areas of that business as it expanded across three continents, adding hundreds of employees.
During her tenure at Sajan, the university stated, Zimmerman was directly responsible for global delivery, compliance and global integration of strategic acquisitions. She retired from the company in 2015.
The UW-River Falls Innovator in Residence speaker events showcase individuals that exemplify the application of innovation in their organization. This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, call the UW-River Falls College of Business and Economics at 715-425-3335.
Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.