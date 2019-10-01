Temple Grandin, a world-renowned professor of animal science at Colorado State University, will speak about “Educating Different Kinds of Minds” on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at UW-River Falls.
The presentation is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. in the Riverview Ballroom in the University Center. The public is invited.
Grandin is one of the most respected experts on humane animal handling in the world and a prominent author and speaker on both autism and animal behavior.
She was the subject of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning semi-biographical film "Temple Grandin."
A book signing will follow her presentation, where five of her books (“Calling all Minds,” “The Autistic Brain: Thinking Across the Spectrum,” “Animals Make Us Human,” “Animals in Translation,” and “The Way I See It”) will be available for purchase.
Tickets to the lecture are $10 and can be purchased in person from the Information Desk in the University Center. Advanced ticket purchase is encouraged, as the event is likely to sell out. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. before the presentation and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The event is being hosted by the UWRF Alpha Zeta Fraternity and Animal Welfare Lab. Grandin’s last visit to campus was in 2014.
For more information, email Ariel Graveen at ariel.graveen@my.uwrf.edu or Elizabeth Knoebel at elizabeth.knoebel@my.uwrf.edu.