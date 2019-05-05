The Chippewa Valley Antique Engine and Model Club wants to make sure people of all ages have the chance to test their toys at their spring show.
For the first time, the club is planning a Family Fun Day for Sunday, May 19, the day after their annual Spring Pull and Swap Meet, which will take place May 18 at Pioneer Park south of Eau Claire.
For Family Fun Day, kids are invited to bring radio-controlled vehicles, Power Wheels and pedal toys for fun races and a chance at navigating an obstacle course.
“Everything is geared toward children that day,” said Connie Odegard, who is in charge of the flea market and exhibitors for the club. “We’re hoping it goes well and we can make it an annual event.”
Family Fun Day, which is free to attend, will feature game and craft booths run with the help of area Girl Scouts, painting and woodworking opportunities, a flea and craft market and kid-friendly food, Odegard said.
The kids pedal tractor pull begins at 10:30 a.m., with registration opening at 10. An adult pedal tractor pull will follow at 1:30 p.m., with registration at 1.
The group will also hold a raffle for items including an International Harvester pedal tractor, battery-powered motorcycles and many other items, Odegard said.
The Chippewa Valley Antique Engine and Model Club has been hosting their spring tractor pull, swap meet and flea market for about 40 years, Odegard said.
There is a $2 gate admission fee for the May 18 event, and kids 12 and younger are free. Gates open at 7:30 a.m., and pulling begins at 10:30.
Divisions are available for antique tractors from 1938 and older, classic tractors from 1959 and older and farm tractors from 1975 and older.
Antique and classic tractors are required to keep their speed to 5 mph or under. The speed limit for Farm classes is 7 mph, and there is no speed limit for open classes. The twin pull speed limit is 5 mph.
Pullers can register any time before their class starts.
The spring tractor pull, swap meet and flea market typically draws between 700 and 800 people to Pioneer Park, S4964 Potterville Road, just south of Eau Claire off Highway 37.
“It’s not as big as Pioneer Days,” Odegard said. “But it’s one of the first shows of the year, so a lot of people are excited to get out. This show has always been more about showing some appreciation for the pullers and vendors who attend the August event too.”
The group’s 56th Annual Pioneer Days is planned for Aug. 9-11.
Odegard said the decision to add the Family Fun Day to the spring event came from conversations with attendees at the group’s fall Pioneer Days.
“A lot of people commented at the show in August that, with such a beautiful grounds, we should really have something for the kids,” she said. “I think it will be a good event.”
For more information, visit pioneer-days.org or find the Chippewa Valley Antique Engine and Model Club on Facebook.