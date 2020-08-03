Applications from individuals interested in attending the nation’s service academies are being sought by members of Congress.
In western Wisconsin, applications are being accepted by the offices of U.S. Reps. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, and Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua. The deadline for submission is Oct. 16.
A congressional nomination is required for students wishing to attend the following academies: U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Maryland; U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colorado; and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.
The application process is open to any United States citizen who will be a high school graduate. Generally, high school students entering their senior year apply for admittance for the following year.
Interested applicants can obtain the necessary forms and information by contacting Mark Aumann in Kind’s Eau Claire office at 715-831-9214 or Mark.Aumann@mail.house.gov.
More information on the nomination process is available at Kind’s website, kind.house.gov/services/military-academy-nominations, and at Tiffany's website, tiffany.house.gov/service-academy-nominations.