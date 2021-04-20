UWEC Flowers
Buy Now

Students walk past blooming daffodils at the entrance to the footbridge Tuesday on the UW-Eau Claire campus. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

Students walk past blooming daffodils at the entrance to the footbridge Tuesday on the UW-Eau Claire campus. View more photos at LeaderTelegramPhotos.com.