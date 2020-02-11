Two regional government officials were among the people Gov. Tony Evers appointed this week to the 2020 Census Complete County Committee.
Evers named Eau Claire City Council Vice President Catherine Emmanuelle and Cumberland Clerk-Treasurer Julie Kessler to the panel.
The committee is tasked with educating Wisconsinites on the importance of completing the 2020 census, developing outreach strategies to reach hard-to-count communities, and identifying and reducing barriers that impede participation in the counting process.
“In 2010, Wisconsin had one of the highest census turnouts in the nation and we need to make sure that we are a leader once again,” Evers said in a news release. “That said, we've got our work cut out for us. It's estimated that Wisconsin's hard-to-count population is over 600,000, so the work of this committee cannot be taken lightly."