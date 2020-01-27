The Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association and Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire received two of the largest awards among 41 organizations in Wisconsin that shared $1 million in housing grants from the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Foundation in 2019.
The HMAA was awarded $40,000 to replace the roof and siding at an eight-unit affordable housing property.
Bolton Refuge House, the downtown shelter for domestic abuse victims, received $40,000 from WHEDA to help build an addition with secure transitional apartment units.
The WHEDA Foundation grants improve housing for community members with complex challenges such as developmental disabilities, domestic abuse, incomes at or below 30 percent of the area median income, youth homelessness and chronic mental illness. The awards for the 2019 funding cycle range from $4,354 to $40,000.
Other west-central Wisconsin recipients were: Catholic Charities of the Diocese of La Crosse, $10,000 for replacing 24 bunk beds at the Sojourner House homeless shelter in Eau Claire; and Barron County Habitat for Humanity, $40,000 for construction of a new home for a low-income elderly family.
The annual Housing Grant Program competition is funded entirely by WHEDA reserves and uses no state tax dollars.