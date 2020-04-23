West-central Wisconsin Republican lawmakers announced their support Thursday for a recently filed petition to the Wisconsin Supreme Court challenging the way in which Gov. Tony Evers’ administration extended the safer-at-home order through May 26.
The six Republican Assembly representatives signing on to the joint statement were James Edming of Glen Flora, Jesse James of Altoona, Warren Petryk of the Eau Claire County town of Washington, Treig Pronschinske of Mondovi, Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond, Rob Summerfield of Bloomer and Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls.
Zimmerman said social distancing policies have been effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus in Wisconsin but cautioned against using a one-size-fits-all approach in fighting the pandemic.
“After talking to countless health care providers, I am convinced that COVID-19 is not going away and that we need to start thinking of creative ways to protect public health while at the same time safely reopening Wisconsin for business,” Zimmerman said.
Though the state constitution makes the Legislature a co-equal branch of government, Summerfield said the executive branch, led by the governor, is making all of the decisions related to COVID-19. He argued that the perspectives of legislators from across the state should be heard.
“I have had numerous constituents reach out to me concerned by the prospect of losing their entire livelihoods at the hands of a singular figure,” Summerfield said.
Edming said the consistent message has has from a large majority of his constituents is that they do not support the extension of the safer-at-home order and want to begin the process of safely reopening the state’s economy.
Petryk said hundreds of constituents are concerned about their economic future and worried their voices aren’t being heard.
“This lawsuit will let the people have a voice in this process through the representatives they elected and create more hope, more optimism, and more healing,” Petryk said.
James said he plans to fight for Wisconsinites’ rights to assemble and to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness while also prioritizing people’s health and safety, adding, “We can do both and we must.”
Democratic Party of Wisconsin spokesman Philip Shulman, by contrast, issued a memo Thursday maintaining that Evers recognizes the need to open the state’s economy back up and has put in place a plan that follows the guidelines put forth by top federal health officials Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci.
Shulman criticized the lawsuit and Republican legislators who have encouraged people to attend a protest planned today in Madison.
“This will undoubtedly get people sick, further burden the state’s health care system and leave some families and communities reeling from the loss of life that will follow,” he said.