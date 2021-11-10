ALTOONA — Scottsdale, Ariz.-based Troon is taking over management of Eau Claire Golf & Country Club, 828 Club View Lane.
Troon Privé, the company's private club operating division, will "manage golf and club operations, food and beverage, golf course agronomy, and membership marketing and programming," according to a news release sent Wednesday.
“It took several months of due diligence, but it was clear to me and the rest of the board that Troon was the best choice to lead the next phase of our club’s evolution,” said Eric Carlson, ECG&CC board president, in the release.
The 18-hole course plays to a par of 71 and measures 6,728 yards from the championship tees. Golf course architect Kevin Norby is currently overseeing a bunker and tee renovation.
Eau Claire Golf & Country Club includes a clubhouse constructed in 2003, member restaurant, swimming facility, three lighted tennis courts, pickle ball and a yoga studio.
“The club, golf course and amenities are outstanding," Phillip Martin, Troon's senior vice president of operations, said in the release. "Our Troon Privé team will now establish consistency in service and training, while enhancing member programming and refining the member experience.”
Troon manages eight courses in Wisconsin, including three private clubs, and more than 640 globally. Full members in Eau Claire will be enrolled in a program that includes reciprocal play at other Troon-managed private clubs.