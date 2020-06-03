A memorial for the late Sawyer County Deputy Michael Villiard was damaged by fire Tuesday night.
Sawyer County deputies were dispatched shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire complaint in the village of Couderay and while responding were informed the memorial had been lit on fire. Once deputies arrived, they located evidence indicating the memorial had been intentionally set on fire, Sheriff Doug Mrotek said in a news release.
Villiard was killed in the line of duty on July 9, 1998, while responding to an emergency call.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the fire to call 715-634-5213. Information, including anonymous tips, also can be given on the Sheriff’s Office website at sawyersheriff.org.